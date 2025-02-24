 
H1'ed 2/24/25

How to Treat the Damn Magas Who Got Us into this Mess

Meryl Ann Butler
Make America Great Again hat %2827149010964%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America)

"They should have known."

Some people have no mercy for the Maga folks who are starting to figure out what is going on.

Well, not true, IMO. We were all lied to, and it would be crazy to expect everyone to figure that out at exactly the same time--some people figure it out earlier, some people need additional information to figure it out, and that is not a crime.

My daughter and stepkids were all born in Louisiana, and were schooled there. None were taught science, or logic or civics, and I love those kids and I know that their poor education is NOT their fault, in fact they are all pretty smart in other areas, but they were never taught the things that would have helped them understand early in this game that they were being screwed by a charlatan. (I got my daughter the hell out of there as soon as I could, by first grade, and the primary reason I left was the devastatingly poor educational system.)

Some of these rural folks never have the opportunity to venture beyond their state or maybe even their town, so their experiential perspective is narrow, and on top of that their educational system TOTALLY failed them. Some work 2 or 3 jobs just to survive, many are already desperate, and of course they are going to want to believe someone who offers low prices on eggs and gas!

When you are drowning you grab onto any hand offered!

And these kinds of folks would never have time to do the research to find out they were being lied to, even if they did have a computer-which many don't.

But they are getting on-the-job education now, and boy-oh-boy that's tough. I feel for the poor young mother who is panicking because her food stamps are revoked. (The clip I saw of her desperately crying is heart wrenching. She clearly already had a hard time providing for her children WITH government assistance! And no, she is not Maga, she's a Bernie gal. But even if she voted for Trump based on the info she had at the time, she and her kids do not deserve this.)

So I'll just say it, as one progressive to another: These poor, stressed out people don't need any educated liberal elitist's f*cking "holier-than-thou" attitude making them feel any worse. Have a heart y'all , you know who you are. We were ALL lied to, the only difference is when each of us figured it out. So that puts us all on the same team, IMO- the team to reclaim America's dignity.

Darkness wants to divide and conquer. If we find ways to stick together, and have compassion for others who may have simply been on a different timeline for any variety of logical reasons, then we have a better chance to get what we want. Participating in infighting and bickering is just falling prey to what the Darkness wants. 

Wanna be a victim of circumstances? Then feel free to decide it's all someone else's fault. That's reacting. Anyone can do that. It doesn't require nearly as much inner strength as making proactive choices from a place of inner determination. 

So one can choose to be angry and victimized, falling right into lockstep with Darkness. Or one can consciously choose a steeper but loftier path that reaches toward the light. 

After all, being compassionate is not only beneficial for the other person, it offers an opportunity to practice compassion. Most of us would not be at all damaged by a little practice in that arena. And it's a step forward toward what we want.

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend