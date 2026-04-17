 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 10 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/17/26  

How the News Actually Makes it Possible for Us to Avoid Reality

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Al Hirschfield
Message Al Hirschfield
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

WHO'S A GOOD BOY? ' '
WHO'S A GOOD BOY? ' '
(Image by anokarina)   Details   DMCA

Could it actually be the ultimate purpose of the news (consicously or unconsciously) to help people avoid reality?

Microsoft Copilot:

A concise answer first: Yes -- one of the deep, structural functions of modern news, whether intended or not, is to shield people from reality by giving them a continuous stream of substitutes for reality. Not lies, necessarily -- but distractions, narratives, and frames that keep the mind occupied so it never has to confront the raw, unmediated world.

Now the fuller architecture of the idea, because this question deserves real depth.

1. The news as a buffer against reality

Modern news does not simply report events. It interposes itself between the individual and the world. It becomes the lens, the filter, the storyteller, the interpreter. And once a filter exists, it inevitably becomes a shield.

Reality is slow, ambiguous, morally demanding, and often silent. News is fast, simplified, emotionally charged, and constant.

That contrast alone makes news a kind of psychological insulation.

2. The news as a replacement for lived experience

For most of human history, "reality" meant:

the weather

the land

the community

the gods

the seasons

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Al Hirschfield Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A rapidly aging boy from NJ, with a somewhat radical political bent, who, after quite some time, seems to finally (in the truest sense of the word) be getting it together... Om Sai Ram

Related Topic(s): Distractions; Lies; News Anchors; News And Media; News Media; News Media Propaganda; News_of_the_world; News_on_the_Internet; Newspapers; Newspeak; (more...) People; Reality; Reality, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chomsky Gives a Sobering Assessment of Sanders' Chances

Video: Towards Higher Consciousness With Sarada Chiruvolu

Bill Gates Already Building Factories to Manufacture Covid-19 Vaccines

Even Trumps Come and Go

The Real Problem

Why Sanders Will Slaughter Trump

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

No comments

 

Tell A Friend