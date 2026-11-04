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How community-led AI-powered X-Rays are helping find TB among those without symptoms

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How community-led AI-powered X-Rays are helping find TB among those without symptoms

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Prevent-Find-Treat ALL Tuberculosis in person-centred, rights based and gender transformative manner
Prevent-Find-Treat ALL Tuberculosis in person-centred, rights based and gender transformative manner
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Some of the people diagnosed with TB in a couple of important community-based screening initiatives in Delhi did not come to the health facility complaining of a cough, fever or other obvious symptoms. They came for something else - routine follow-up for HIV care, or because a mobile screening camp had reached their neighbourhood.

An Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered chest X-ray changed what happened next.

In one initiative involving people living with HIV, 21 people with active TB disease were diagnosed after 1,559 people underwent chest X-ray screening at two government-run antiretroviral therapy (ART) centres in Delhi. Of those 21 patients, 12-- more than half-- were asymptomatic.

Without the X-ray screening initiative, those 12 people living with HIV would not have been detected for TB disease through verbal screening alone, according to an implementation experience presented by Jahangeer Alam of Humana People to People India (HPPI), at 81st National Conference of Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases (NATCON 2026) in Patiala, India.

Preventing TB along with early and accurate TB diagnosis and linkage to standard treatment, care and support becomes more critical for people with HIV. TB continues to be the most common opportunistic infection among them as well as the leading cause of death.

Jahangeer illustrates a growing challenge for TB programmes: the people who need to be found are not always the people who look sick.

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Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Community Health; Health; Health; Health AIDS Denialism; Health Care Benefits; Health Care Imaging; Health Care Policy; Health HIV-AIDS; Health Home; Health Infectious Communicative Disease; (more...) Health Risk; Healthcare; Healthcare Crisis; Healthcare Reform; Tuberculosis, Add Tags  (less...)

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