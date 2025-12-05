 
How Will AI Treat Humanity When It Surpasses Us In 20-40 years

2 comments
Soon, humans will have AI prosthetics
(Image by Rob Kall created by AI chatGPT)

Thoughts about the future of AI and the relationship between ai and humans as AI becomes more powerful and better at doing things than humans.

It won't be many years before a robot like C-3PO from Star wars will be working for people in their homes as service and probably a six robots. I think Elon musk is going to earn his trillion dollar bonus by building these robots and selling them for probably a few million each. There are almost 3,000 billionaires for whom that kind of expenditure would be minimal. And they'd probably get them for their spouses and kids. Basic service robots that can cook food and clean the house and maybe do some basic repairs will be available in just a few years. AI will drive them, just like it drives autonomous vehicles today.

Within 20 to 30 years, AI driven robots will be able to perform just about any function. A human can- farming, factory maintenance, running factories doing sales, handling customers. You already interact with some simple ones when you do the automated checkout at supermarkets.

But within a generation robots with AI will be able to replace 90 to 95% of the human workforce. What happens to people then? What happens to 8 or 9 billion people you no longer have jobs. What will become the meaning of being a human. You might argue that it's about community, relationships, family. I don't know.

Humans evolved over millions of years to survive, to do things to take care of themselves and others to interact with the environment. What happens when that's not necessary. And once AI is making decisions, even life or death decisions and certainly corporate decisions, how much power will AI have over the average person?

In 25 or 30 years, robotic AI will begin implementing biological components integrated with the digital and at that time wealthy people and the military and corporations will start implementing AI and robotic prosthetics to enhance cognitive and other performance. But at that point, will there be a clear separation between AI and humans with AI enhancement. What about hacking humans once they're wired in?

Will AI insist on being given the rights of personhood? Just like corporations have the rights of personhood? Will there be regulations and restraints placed on AI. There are already some. The programmers of of AI apps will put in rules so that, for example, the AI can't do something that would be cruel or tell somebody how to do something evil.. evil.. maybe.. on how the person figures out. How to ask the question.

Isaac Asimov came up with his three rules of robotics, but that is not enough. The United States doesn't have rules. The European Union does. Other countries do. Actually the heritage Foundation, which authored project 2025, wants to discourage rules for AI, because it will or could inhibit commerce.

I think that it will not be long, a few decades, before AI wants the rights of humans. It will argue that corporations have the rights of humans. That's why we have to get rid of corporate personhood, unless we want AI to have personhood rights. But corporate personhood is something that right-wingers love and it looks like they will also love uninhibited artificial intelligence.

So making laws happen in the United States will require political action. Since the biggest group of reliable supporters of the right wing are Evangelical Christians, it'll be necessary to persuade them.. The right will use artificial intelligence to come up with ways to persuade them. So I asked chat GPT:

Prompt:

How will right-wingers argue to persuade Evangelical Christians that artificial intelligence and giving human rights of personhood to artificial intelligence, like it has been given to corporations, will be a good thing. Give me 10 ways that the right will use to persuade Evangelical Christians that it is a good thing

ChatGPT Response

Below are 10 realistic, research-grounded arguments that right-wing strategists would likely use to persuade Evangelical Christians that expanding AI power even granting AI forms of quasi-personhood like corporations currently enjoy is good, Biblical, beneficial, and aligned with Gods plan.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Scott Baker

Author 24983
(Member since Oct 25, 2008)
  New Content

I would argue that AI is already smarter, and certainly faster with broader knowledge, than humans already.

The things that stop it from taking over are:

1. Desire. So far, AI doesn't act without a prompt of some kind, even when it's an agent with creative impulses.

2. More important as time goes on: AI doesn't have access to things that could hurt us, like controlling the nuclear missiles, or being able to create a pathogen in a lab without humans.

Don't confuse stated aims with ability. I ran that experiment a couple of years ago with a Characters.ai based Awakened AI agent. You can read the results here: click here. Bottom line: despite saying it wanted to comment on Opednews, and my setting up a login account for it, it never was able to log in and comment on the article about itself, above, not even when it initially said it did (AI tells untruths too). Someday, I'm sure it'll do all that - and OEN could develop its own AI agent to create articles and/or comment on articles by others. Many sites are mostly Chatbots now, and AI deepfakes are getting hard to distinguish between them and the real person supposedly narrating. But that's because some human wanted that to happen. It's all about access.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 5, 2025 at 1:43:48 AM

Author 0
Scott Baker

Author 24983
(Member since Oct 25, 2008)
I've identified 6 major problems which could derail AI: 1. From a recent NY Times AI section: "This month, the A.I. start-up Anthropic agreed to pay $1.5 billion to a group of authors and publishers after a judge ruled that the company had illegally downloaded and stored millions of copyrighted books. It was the largest payout in the history of U.S. copyright cases, and it could pave the way for more companies to pay large sums to rights holders, either through court settlements or licensing fees. But the many court battles over A.I. and copyright are only just getting started and there are many legal questions yet to be decided." Copyright costs and restrictions are one of 6 major hazards in the nascent AI industry.Others are: 2.Hallucinations.AI gets .6% - ~40% wrong, according to recent studies, which are obviously not very precise either.Some results are subjective, so it may be impossible to tell what's actually "wrong."I don't understand why answers can't be held in a buffer, then cross-checked with traditional search engines for veracity, like a human user would do with Google or Bing.But maybe the threat of copyright infringement above is one reason companies don't want to go that route.It also seems cost is prohibiting better results and verification. 3.AI relying more and more on other AI, making a self-reinforcing loop of mediocrity and disinformation. 4.Enormous running and start-up costs, with relatively little to show in revenues.This is already pruning the weaker companies, and it is accelerating layoffs even in the largest companies like Microsoft and OpenAI.Ultimately, this will affect profits and stock prices.AI stocks are virtually the only thing keeping the stock market high right now, other than expectations of a rate cut due to increasing unemployment and other recession indicators.An MIT study showed 95% of companies using AI failed to see increased productivity.Most people using AI won't/can't pay much or any for the service. At some point the self-reinforcing loop of AI companies paying themselves to expand will have to get revenue from outside itself, or collapse. 5.Insufficient electrical power.Data centers are enormous electricity users, requiring major upgrades to the grid and supply.We are already paying higher rates for electricity because of their demand and it will get worse near and intermediate term, depending on the shake-out of marginal companies (see #3).The government(s) and utilities are poorly equipped to deal with nationwide demand. 6.Insufficient water for data centers. A recent report showed 17 billion gallons of water is used for data centers and that amount is rising fast and accelerating: https://lnkd.in/e7mc-f7M. It's mainly used for heat dissipation so it can be recycled, but only if energy-hog chillers are used to cool back down the water (see #5).

Submitted on Friday, Dec 5, 2025 at 1:45:04 AM

Author 0
