

Soon, humans will have AI prosthetics

Thoughts about the future of AI and the relationship between ai and humans as AI becomes more powerful and better at doing things than humans.

It won't be many years before a robot like C-3PO from Star wars will be working for people in their homes as service and probably a six robots. I think Elon musk is going to earn his trillion dollar bonus by building these robots and selling them for probably a few million each. There are almost 3,000 billionaires for whom that kind of expenditure would be minimal. And they'd probably get them for their spouses and kids. Basic service robots that can cook food and clean the house and maybe do some basic repairs will be available in just a few years. AI will drive them, just like it drives autonomous vehicles today.

Within 20 to 30 years, AI driven robots will be able to perform just about any function. A human can- farming, factory maintenance, running factories doing sales, handling customers. You already interact with some simple ones when you do the automated checkout at supermarkets.

But within a generation robots with AI will be able to replace 90 to 95% of the human workforce. What happens to people then? What happens to 8 or 9 billion people you no longer have jobs. What will become the meaning of being a human. You might argue that it's about community, relationships, family. I don't know.

Humans evolved over millions of years to survive, to do things to take care of themselves and others to interact with the environment. What happens when that's not necessary. And once AI is making decisions, even life or death decisions and certainly corporate decisions, how much power will AI have over the average person?

In 25 or 30 years, robotic AI will begin implementing biological components integrated with the digital and at that time wealthy people and the military and corporations will start implementing AI and robotic prosthetics to enhance cognitive and other performance. But at that point, will there be a clear separation between AI and humans with AI enhancement. What about hacking humans once they're wired in?

Will AI insist on being given the rights of personhood? Just like corporations have the rights of personhood? Will there be regulations and restraints placed on AI. There are already some. The programmers of of AI apps will put in rules so that, for example, the AI can't do something that would be cruel or tell somebody how to do something evil.. evil.. maybe.. on how the person figures out. How to ask the question.

Isaac Asimov came up with his three rules of robotics, but that is not enough. The United States doesn't have rules. The European Union does. Other countries do. Actually the heritage Foundation, which authored project 2025, wants to discourage rules for AI, because it will or could inhibit commerce.

I think that it will not be long, a few decades, before AI wants the rights of humans. It will argue that corporations have the rights of humans. That's why we have to get rid of corporate personhood, unless we want AI to have personhood rights. But corporate personhood is something that right-wingers love and it looks like they will also love uninhibited artificial intelligence.

So making laws happen in the United States will require political action. Since the biggest group of reliable supporters of the right wing are Evangelical Christians, it'll be necessary to persuade them.. The right will use artificial intelligence to come up with ways to persuade them. So I asked chat GPT:

Prompt:

How will right-wingers argue to persuade Evangelical Christians that artificial intelligence and giving human rights of personhood to artificial intelligence, like it has been given to corporations, will be a good thing. Give me 10 ways that the right will use to persuade Evangelical Christians that it is a good thing

ChatGPT Response

Below are 10 realistic, research-grounded arguments that right-wing strategists would likely use to persuade Evangelical Christians that expanding AI power even granting AI forms of quasi-personhood like corporations currently enjoy is good, Biblical, beneficial, and aligned with Gods plan.

