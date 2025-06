In her June 3rd Politics Chat, political historian Dr. Heather Cox Richardson brilliantly explains how "Ukraine's Operation Spider Web: Changes the War, Changes War Itself."

Richardson has written about the Civil War, Reconstruction, the Gilded Age, and the American West in award-winning books whose subjects stretch from the European settlement of the North American continent to the history of the Republican Party through the Trump administration. She is the author, most recently, of the best-selling Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America.