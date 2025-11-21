How Trump can be Beaten (and it aint with The Files)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August 2018)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"How do you spell ICE in German? GESTAPO."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me. Pastor Martin Niemoller (c. 1946)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Much has been made of The Files, and since it has become common knowledge, without even seeing any text, that Trumps name is all over them --- for if it werent, as I and many others have said, why would he have been fighting so hard to keep them secret? And so now we have the legislation from Congress authorizing the full release of The Files. This is what I had to say in several Comments on several Substacks, as of last Tuesday (Nov. 18):

First, there will more than likely be a Clinton et al investigation which will prevent the files, or any version of them --- see just below--- from being released. Second, there are (or will be) three sets of files. First is the real, unredacted set, which apparently have Trump's name in them at least 1600 times (without any specification yet about the contexts in which his name appears). Hopefully, some, one/organization(s) has a certified copy of them spirited away where the Trumpists could not find them, awaiting their release at an appropriate time. Second will be the set that the DOJ will release --- unless they are able to manage the trick of additional investigations which will by law require them not to release the files or any version of them), well-edited/Trump-redacted by the FBI edits. Third will be a set with Trump named, but in non-compromising situations. Hopefully the victims have a very well-planned campaign of drip-drip-release of totally damning information, regardless of what happens with the files.

One didnt have to be clairvoyant to figure out that this would happen, even if Congress passed a law, and in fact Version Second above is what is happening, even with the law, for the Attorney General (otherwise known as Trumps Top Attorney in the Justice Department) has now said that the DOJ will be taking an additional month before The Files are released. Man, that is some scrubbing of the scrubbing. And one does have to wonder what they will be doing with the list of other names who engaged in various activities connected to Epstein/Maxwell. To get at the truth, one has to hope, as I said above, hopefully, some, one/organization(s) has a certified copy of the Real Files, with the real names. spirited away where the Trumpists could not find them, awaiting their release at an appropriate time.

But lets say that that does happen. Would that really put Trump in a totally compromised position from which he could not politically escape? Well, maybe but Trump has in one way or another escaped more than once --- Access Hollywood, Russian Interference in 2016 --- and who is to say that he might not do so again, with the real Epstein Tapes revealed. I must say, tat I have been one of those who for quite time has hoped that the Tapes would come out, and that would (or at least might) finish Trump. I have now come to the conclusion --- as have many, many other political observers --- that Trump and TrumpRepubloFascism have to be beaten politically, not on the basis of The Tapes (as much as I would like to see the truth about Trump-Epstein come out, one way or another).

Many of us poltical observes/commentators have extensive lists of what the TrumpRepubloFascists have done with and to this country since they first came to power on Jan. 20, 2017. I recently received from a friend (in an email) a very comprehensive list of the same, compiled by Author Unknown. I am posting in this column selections from that list (which is much too long [!!!] to reproduce here in full. Many TrumpRepubloFascist opponents, political and in printnhavce used and are using such lists. But in my view, especially given how hard the Justice Department is working to cover up anything meaningful about Trump (it has been estimated that in the originals his name appears 1600 times, many, but not all, in passing to be sure --- and remember, if there is nothing incriminating in them, why has Trump fought so long and hard to keep them from being released), that even if competing fully verifiable Files are released, we cannot count on that info. To beat Trump, and in any case the RepubloFascists and P2025 will be ongoing in any case, (with a number of candidates already forming up to be the lead person, politically).

And so (and I am hardly the only one saying this), those of us who believe in US Constitutional Democracy and its preservation have to go hard and as against those powerful forces that are hell bent to destroy it, Trump or no Trump. And so, here is just a partial selection from the very useful list that Author Unknown assembled.

Mismanaged a pandemic that killed nearly half a million Americans.

Separated children from their families and lost those children in the bureaucracy.

Tried to block all Muslims from entering the country.

Got impeached, got impeached again.

Fired the FBI director for investigating his ties to Russia.

Took Vladimir Putins word over the US intelligence community.

Diverted military funding to build his wall.

Caused the longest government shutdown in US history.

Called Black Lives Matter a symbol of hate."

Increased the national debt by nearly $8 trillion.

[A draft-avoider himself], called veterans and soldiers who died in combat losers and suckers.

Coddled the leader of Saudi Arabia after he ordered the execution and dismembering of a US-based journalist.

Refused to concede the 2020 election

Called neo-Nazis very fine people.

Suggested that people should inject bleach into their bodies to fight COVID.

Withdrew the US from the Paris climate accords, the Iranian nuclear deal, and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Called Haiti and African nations shithole countries.

Twice forced his Cabinet members to praise him publicly like some cult leader.

Suggested the US should buy (or otherwise acquire) Greenland.

Repeatedly called the media enemies of the people."

Claimed that if we tested fewer people for COVID, wed have fewer cases.

Violated the emoluments clause.

Mocked wearing face masks to guard against transmitting COVID.

Used a racist dog whistle by calling COVID the China virus."

Had a Secretary of State who called him a moron.

Botched the COVID vaccine rollout.

Tweeted so much dangerous propaganda that Twitter eventually banned him.

Claimed that COVID would magically disappear.

Opened up millions of pristine federal lands to development and drilling.

Blew off honoring American war dead in France because it was raining.

Redesigned the exterior of Air Force One to look like the Trump Shuttle

Pressured the governor and secretary of state of Georgia to find him votes.

Thought that the Virgin Islands had a President.

Drew on a map with a Sharpie to justify his inaccurate tweet that Alabama was threatened by a hurricane.

Rolled back regulations that stopped coal companies from dumping waste into rivers.

Threatened to withhold federal aid from states and cities with Democratic leaders.

Went ahead with rallies filled with maskless supporters in the middle of a pandemic.

Claimed that legitimate investigations of his wrongdoing were witch hunts."

Overturned energy conservation standards that even industry supported.

Reduced the number of refugees the US accepts.

Demanded the Pentagon throw him a Soviet-style military parade.

Politicized the civil service.

Refused to allow his administration to comply with Congressional subpoenas.

Acted as if the Attorney General of the United States were his personal attorney.

Held private meetings with Vladimir Putin without staff present.

Claimed preposterously that Article II of the Constitution gave him absolute powers.

Suggested that the government nuke hurricanes

Suggested that wind turbines cause cancer.

In 2020, lost 60 election fraud cases in court including before judges he had nominated.

Withdrew the U.S. from the World Health Organization in the middle of a pandemic.

Did so few of his duties that his press staff were forced to state on his daily schedule President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings."

Allowed his staff to repeatedly violate the Hatch Act

Claimed Andrew Jackson couldve stopped the Civil War even though he died 16 years before it happened.

Tried to rescind protection from DREAMers,

Was proven to be close friends with the biggest sexual predator of young girls.

Ordered the rerelease of more COVID vaccines when there werent any to release.

Hijacked WashingtonsJuly 4thcelebrations to give a partisan speech.

Stared directly into an eclipse even though everyone over the age of 5 knows not to do that.

Called himself a very stable genius despite significant evidence to the contrary.

Refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power and kept his promise.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And that's just for openers. Indeed the list from "Author Unknown" from which I copied this list above is quite a bit longer. But we do have to beat Trump on the substance of what he and the RepubloFascists stand for, and are already putting partially into place. Trump will go at some point, either politically or personally. TrumpRepubloFascism is on the march, whether he is personally involved or not. And that is what we have to defeat, politically. Otherwise our nation will be in for a very long poltical, social, and economic nightmare.