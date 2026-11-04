How Trump Could Still Win and Salvage His Legacy

Donald Trump surprised us all by not sending in ice and not sending in DOJ people, by acknowledging that the Democrats did a good job and declaring that he would not fight the results. I'm not sure if it's believable but if it is and he stands by that then it could be a really positive sign. He has two years to salvage his deep-in the toilet legacy. He has always been someone who changes and switches.

It's a crazy idea but what if he decides that he wants to win and heal his legacy in these last two years and he can do that by working with and even cooperating with the people who won instead of the MAGA people who failed to support him. What if he kicks out the close advisors who failed him and starts hiring intelligent people who are competent and not boot lickers?

I realize this is largely fantasy but, as things stand, and as polls will probably show, Trump is, with Netanyahu and Stephen Miller and Hegseth, one of the most hated, despised people on the planet. If he cares about his legacy he will have to make massive changes, and since I don't think he really cares about the issues that he has been backing for m a g a, he may just switch. He could just switch because more Americans will love him then. The Democratic Leadership, hopefully anyone but Schumer and Jefferies, should identify 100 different issues that over 60% of Americans support and they should go to Trump with them and say which of these can you support. Let's work together, since, as you would probably say, MAGA screwed you. So leave them behind and vote for what the majority of the American people want and that will give you a chance to salvage your legacy.

I know this may seem far-fetched or even crazy but if this can get some attention and he actually considers getting rid of the idiots who gave him such bad advice that led to such a downfall, he might just be able to turn around the heat the world has for him. He could start by telling Elon to turn back on starlink for Ukraine and by reactivating all over the sanctions that have been put on Russia and add powerful sanctions to Israel. Because it was his pathetic obedience to Netanyahu that led him into the Iran War which was a major factor in his endorsements defeats.

His narcissism has driven him to do so many Despicable things, but it could also be the thing that motivates him to decide to switch Direction. These are crazy times and unexpected things are happening. If other people besides me start bringing up this idea, maybe it could spur Trump, since he is so reactive to the media.