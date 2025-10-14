 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
How Low Wages are Killing Democracy in New York

Pavlo Kuliuk

The Formula of Power in New York
(Image by Pavlo Kuliuk)   Details   DMCA
A person who can't afford to live in New York City on their own income becomes dependent on social welfare and the politicians who provide it. Ultimately, votes are bought with free bus rides!

When Socialism Began in New York

The conditions for the emergence of a socialist mayoral candidate in the city were created a quarter century ago. From 2000 to 2017, GDP(1) in New York City increased by almost 94%, from $839,853 million to $1,624,801 million. During the same period, taxes collected by New York City grew by 69%, from $32.2 billion to $54.5 billion.(2) In other words, the increase in tax collection was almost a third less than the increase in GDP. This created the preconditions for an increase in average wages in the city. But this did not happen. From 2000 to 2017, average annual wages decreased by 2%, from $57,659 to $56,480.(3) These are real wages adjusted for inflation. Average wages haven't increased because 650,000 new jobs have appeared in New York City in 17 years, most of which were low-paying!(3) This had a negative impact on average wage statistics.

Those 17 years were a dramatic period for the New York City labor market. Job growth was nearly 20%. That's a significant increase. So significant that the structure of the labor market changed, and these changes persist to this day. In 2024, 47% of New York City employees worked for an hourly wage less than the national average wage of $32.66 per hour.(4) The industries in which these people work are characterized by low wages throughout the United States. And New York City doesn't make these professions high-paying, despite the city's very high cost of living.

In New York City, there are eight occupational groups whose average hourly wage is lower than the average hourly wage in the United States. The share of representatives of the fifth occupational group in the New York City labor market is greater than the share of the national labor market!

For example, representatives of the occupational group "Healthcare support" make up 4.8% of the national labor market. Their average hourly wage in the national average is $19.06. In the New York City labor market, the occupational group "Healthcare support" makes up 8.6%. The average hourly wage for representatives of this profession is $20.23. This is less than 1% higher than the national average and almost half less than the average hourly wage in New York City of $40.65. More detailed information is presented in Table 2.(4)

The New York City Labor Market
(Image by Pavlo Kuliuk)   Details   DMCA

From 2000 to 2017, New York City effectively became a city of working poor! People work, but don't earn enough to live a decent life. Therefore, wages are losing their significance. Meanwhile, the importance of government support is increasing! It's fair to say that social benefits make it possible to earn wages that aren't sufficient to live in New York City!

People are losing their independence because they can't earn a living. New Yorkers are becoming dependent on officials who distribute social benefits and try to support them through other administrative means! And this affects election results.

Here's how it happened between 2000 and 2017. Although average wages decreased back then, the minimum hourly wage increased almost threefold, from $4.25 on March 31, 2000, to $13.00 on December 31, 2017.* Over 17 years, authorities increased this figure 10 times through administrative measures!(5) Over the same period, spending on government support in New York State, and consequently New York City, almost doubled from $236,168,838(6) to $436,139,194.(7) That is, a threefold increase in the minimum hourly wage and a twofold increase in the amount of benefits paid occurred simultaneously with a two percent decrease in average wages.

Socialism will continue

Let's be honest. Currently, wages in New York City are rising more often than falling.(8) However, the labor market structure with a large share of low-wage occupational groups will persist. New York will remain a city of poverty.

Indeed, according to forecasts, the fastest growth in the city will be in the low-wage sectors of the economy. For example, from 2020 to 2030, the number of jobs in the "Food services and drinking places" industry is expected to increase by 94%. This means the city will gain almost 150,000 workers whose average salary is only $40,600 per year, or less than half of the annual cost of living in New York City.(9) By comparison, over 10 years, the number of highly paid workers in the "Securities, Commodity Contracts, Investments" industry will increase by only 4.1%, or almost 7,000 people. The average salary of these people is $470,900 per year!(10)

That is, the authorities don't consider what's happening in the New York City labor market a mistake. Because the development of low-wage occupational groups has been ongoing for decades and will continue. Even so, the share of low-wage workers in the New York City labor market is already, in most cases, higher than in the national labor market.(4) This is a deliberate government policy!

I have been living as a journalist for 15 years. Nominee for the 2023 Pulzer Prize (category "Best Foreign Reporting." Red Hook Daily Catch) Regularly published in the United States, Australia and Canada. I write on socio-political topics and (more...)
 

Tell A Friend