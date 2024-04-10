How Important Will the Abortion Debate Be in the 2024 Elections? (REVIEW ESSAY)



Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) April 10, 2024: The Supreme court's 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade animated fervent anti-abortion American Catholics. For some of them, a candidates stand on abortion became the single point of which they decided to vote for him or her, or not.

The Supreme Court's 6 to 3 ruling in the Dobbs case in 2022 gave fervent anti-abortion Catholics the victory that they had longed for by overturning Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs decision has thrown the doors open for states to regulate abortion within their respective state boundaries.

Some Democrats have even hoped to frame the upcoming 2024 elections as a referendum on the Dobbs decision.

The liberal Catholic President Biden has pledged his support of legalized abortion - thereby giving his conservative anti-abortion American co-religionists a reason not to vote for him in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

In the meantime, the Vatican's new 2024 Declaration of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith titled "Dignitas Infinita: On Human Dignity" contains strong language about the Church's opposition to legalized abortion. That strong language is likely to encourage anti-abortion American Catholics in their anti-abortion fervor.

Now, during my adult life, I have devoted much time and energy to calling attention to the mature work of the American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and cultural historian and pioneering media ecology theorist Walter Jackson Ong, Jr. (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955).

I discuss Ong's mature work extensively in my 8,100-word review essay "Walter Ong's 1981 Book, Judith Butler's 2024 Book, and the Vatican's 2024 Declaration on Gender Theory: that is available online through the University of Minnesota's digital conservancy:

https://hdl.handle.net/11299/262103

The Vatican's 2024 Declaration of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith titled "Dignatis Infinita: On Human Dignity" is available in English online through the Vatican's website:

Click Here

In my 8,100-word review essay, I zero in on only the subsection on "Gender Theory" in the Vatican's new 2024 document (numbered paragraphs 55 through 59). In other words, I skipped over most of the numerous other themes discussed in the new document. For example, I skipped over the discussion of abortion (numbered paragraph 47), as one of many grave violations of human dignity discussed in the document (numbered paragraphs 33-62). The Church's opposition to legalized abortion is well known. However, even though President Joseph Biden is a devout practicing Catholic, he nevertheless supports legalized abortion.

I have stated my own position on legalized abortion in my first OEN article "Why Obama Should Shun the Pope's Views on Abortion" (dated October 10, 2009):

Click Here

But also see Garry Wills. Article "abortion isn't a religious issue" (dated November 7, 2007) in the Los Angeles Times:

