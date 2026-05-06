How I became the greatest show on Earth (written in 2019)

How I became the greatest show on Earth

I did it by being a jerk,

By not caring.

By telling the truth,

The real truth, which is

That everything is a lie.

Try it. It works.

Truth? Lie?

What's the difference?

Life is nothing but a foggy mirror.

I just plowed ahead like china in a bull-shop.

There was nothing sheepish about it.

But it worked for me. Know what I'm saying?

Everything was big

And ugly and beautiful.

When I was wrong

I ran the herd.

I ran off cliffs,

Crashed into mountains.

Everyone was out to prove me wrong,

But they couldn't catch up.

I threw them off,

They self-destructed. It was ugly.

At the height of my powers,

I could do no wrong.

I was buried up to my knees in debt,

And they laughed.

Now I'm laughing.

Pathetic. Pathetic.

I buried my democratic

Bones in the sand.

I closed my borders.

I squinted. It worked for me.

I could only see the raw shapes of reality.

I hired monkeys to brief me.

I raged and everyone crossed themselves.

Was I wrong to build towers

With my name on them?

With lettering in proportion to my excesses?

My improprieties were both vast and nebulous.

Sometimes I thought I was god.

I fired the architect,

I fired the doorman.

I fired the cook and the fireman.

I began to see

My enemies swarming

I felt them watching me

When I turned my back.

I would spin around and say, Gotcha!

And they're like What's his problem?

I made friends with tyrants and thieves

For relief from judgment.

I made my story fit my perfect thinking.

I hired people to charm me,

And laugh when I laughed.

I made so much money, you wouldn't believe. . .

I hired lawyers

To shroud my methods

Behind their mumbo jumbo.

I made war on germs,

Sterilizing one terrible disease after another.

I wasn't afraid of dying,

I was afraid of being weak

The weak are losers.

Who knows what I would say if I lost it!

One day I began to crack

Like my father and his father before.

The first cracks were hard to see.

I could only see them with a magnifying glass.

I grew increasingly fragile

I avoided being jolted or bumped.

I covered my cracks like a pro.

Powders, lotions, you name it.

I began to look like a clown.

That was a tough phase,

I clowned, so it would look intentional.

What could I do?

I took a big chance and joined the circus.

There were clowns everywhere!

It was the wrong circus for me

But I didn't care.

It felt wrong to care.

It was the Big Top!

It was nothing but a show.

Biggest show on Earth.

It was a good move for me.

Everything under one big tent.

Acrobats, trained animals

Illusionists, freaks of nature

Dwarves and giants

I felt at home.

It was all wrong.

Wrong as an upside-down plate,

China in a bull-shop.

But you know what?

Don't I look great

In a foggy mirror?





(Article changed on May 06, 2026 at 8:51 AM EDT)