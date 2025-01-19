How Germany Can Save the World

'Resign the warmongers now!'
(Image by Matthias Berg Fotograf Berlin from flickr) Details DMCA
The BSW
wants to change its name [1]
but keep the acronym so I suggest
"Bundnis fur Sinn und Wohlstand"
"Alliance for Sense and Prosperity"
or better yet, take a letter from the AfD [2]:
"Deutschland (fur) Frieden und Wohlstand."[3]
DFW, three syllables in German
which makes it clear and could unite the parties
giving the first word to the stronger party [4]
the second to the most important thing
and the third to recall the so-called "extreme left"
and keep the so-called "extreme right" in line:
"Germany for Peace and Prosperity."
Together
they oppose the war parties [5]
and the deindusrialization of Germany. [6]
Stand with Russia, not with USCIA.
Stand with Palestine, not Israel. [7]
Open what is left of Nord Stream 2.
End the sanctions, remake NATO and the EU
join BRICS, the BRI and SCO[8]
and lo and behold there is no enemy left
for the war profiteers and die-hard Hedgemaniacs
whose reptile brains cannot conceive of peace
or for example a 3000-mile fast track
across America linking Europe and Asia [9]
making money instead of wasting it
on wars and military bases around the globe
spending trillions and killing millions, for nothing. [10]
Pie in the
sky? No, it's low-hanging fruit.
The problem is the terrorists in Washington. [11]
There are better ways to spend a hundred billion
dollars than killing Russians and many more Ukrainians [12]
a Meisterwerk of logic that Germany follows
lapdoggedly, proud to be the No. 2 enabler
of a suicidal Ukraine and a genocidal Israel. [13]
Is there
hope for a German party of
"extremists"
for peace, prosperity and an independent foreign policy
against bloodthirsty "moderates" driven by US
Groupthink fixed on Putin as the devil
Zelensky as the hero and Netan the Yahoo [14]
as the savior of the Jews? It won't be the first time
the land of Dichter und Denker has followed their leader [15]
to hell, but it may be their last. On the other hand
there is another road, as yet untraveled [16]
that at least points us away from Armageddon.
[1] "Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance," Wikipedia, retr. Jan. 15, 2025.
[2] "Alternative for Germany," Wikipedia, retr. Jan. 15, 2025.
[3] "Frieden" means "peace."
[4] The latest poll shows the AfD with 20.2%, the BSW with 5.3%.
