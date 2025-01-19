How Germany Can Save the World

The BSW wants to change its name [1]

but keep the acronym so I suggest

"Bundnis fur Sinn und Wohlstand"

"Alliance for Sense and Prosperity"

or better yet, take a letter from the AfD [2]:

"Deutschland (fur) Frieden und Wohlstand."[3]

DFW, three syllables in German

which makes it clear and could unite the parties

giving the first word to the stronger party [4]

the second to the most important thing

and the third to recall the so-called "extreme left"

and keep the so-called "extreme right" in line:

"Germany for Peace and Prosperity."

Together they oppose the war parties [5]

and the deindusrialization of Germany. [6]

Stand with Russia, not with USCIA.

Stand with Palestine, not Israel. [7]

Open what is left of Nord Stream 2.

End the sanctions, remake NATO and the EU

join BRICS, the BRI and SCO[8]

and lo and behold there is no enemy left

for the war profiteers and die-hard Hedgemaniacs

whose reptile brains cannot conceive of peace

or for example a 3000-mile fast track

across America linking Europe and Asia [9]

making money instead of wasting it

on wars and military bases around the globe

spending trillions and killing millions, for nothing. [10]

Pie in the sky? No, it's low-hanging fruit.

The problem is the terrorists in Washington. [11]

There are better ways to spend a hundred billion

dollars than killing Russians and many more Ukrainians [12]

a Meisterwerk of logic that Germany follows

lapdoggedly, proud to be the No. 2 enabler

of a suicidal Ukraine and a genocidal Israel. [13]

Is there hope for a German party of "extremists"

for peace, prosperity and an independent foreign policy

against bloodthirsty "moderates" driven by US

Groupthink fixed on Putin as the devil

Zelensky as the hero and Netan the Yahoo [14]

as the savior of the Jews? It won't be the first time

the land of Dichter und Denker has followed their leader [15]

to hell, but it may be their last. On the other hand

there is another road, as yet untraveled [16]

that at least points us away from Armageddon.





[1] "Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance," Wikipedia, retr. Jan. 15, 2025.

[2] "Alternative for Germany," Wikipedia, retr. Jan. 15, 2025.

[3] "Frieden" means "peace."

[4] The latest poll shows the AfD with 20.2%, the BSW with 5.3%.

