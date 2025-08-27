How Does He Do It?

Many people, me included, don't understand how Trump cultists and MAGAs worship the current president, even while he shows himself to be mentally challenged, a felon, a classic narcissist, morally weak, greedy, seriously vengeful and bitter, exploits women, lies and exaggerates every day, etc etc.--you know what I'm talking about.

Could it be that (1) popular right-wing news sources (e.g. Fox "News") distort and ignore many of his most outrageous actions and speeches, and thus, most of his followers are oblivious to them, and (2) for decades now, right-wing ideologues and true believers have deliberatively and effectively planned for this outcome?

The following listing tracks his many disturbing actions (Origin unknown):

Vote of No Confidence in Our Current Federal Government:

"We, the People of the United States, declare a vote of no confidence in our current federal government.

We do so out of love for our country and our liberties and to defend our democracy from an autocratic regime that aims to destroy it. Our goal is to help speed the winds of democratic change.

Exercising our constitutional right to peaceful protest, we offer this petition as an online march on Washington.

DECLARATION OF GRIEVANCES

The President of the United States:

Has shredded the Rule of Law and violated his solemn oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States;

Has attacked First Amendment freedoms of speech, press, and assembly by intimidating those who oppose him;

Has misused the military and federal law enforcement to create a climate of fear;

Has abused his power by pardoning those who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and by dangling future pardons to encourage criminal conduct on his behalf;

Has violated the principle of no taxation without representation by imposing tariffs through executive orders alone and by threatening tariffs to advance his personal agenda;

Has violated the constitutional principles of due process and the equal protection of the laws by using masked agents to kidnap law-abiding refugees for expedited deportation without judicial hearings and by detaining them in unspeakable conditions;

Has fueled racism and white supremacy by scapegoating communities of color;

Has endangered lives and our planet by disregarding science;

Has sought to manipulate the results of the midterm elections by using the FBI and the Department of Justice to facilitate gerrymandering by States his party controls;

Has violated the Constitution by soliciting and accepting bribes;

Has undermined the judiciary by attacking judges who rule against him and by failing to comply with court orders; and

Has denied justice to those he disfavors by exercising unwarranted control over the Department of Justice.

The abuse-enabling members of the Congress of the United States:

Have abdicated their constitutional duty to be check on presidential excesses;

Have gutted essential federal functions by accepting budget cuts Congress has not approved, rescinding monies appropriated for public services, and permitting the demolition of agencies and departments established by law;

Have willfully ignored challenges in healthcare, education, employment, housing, climate change, public safety, campaign finance and the preservation of democracy;

Have reinforced income inequality by enacting legislation that redistributes wealth from the poor to the rich; and

In the case of the United States Senate, have repeatedly confirmed unfit presidential nominees.

A majority of the Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States:

Has placed the President and his acolytes above the law;

Has evaded ethical accountability by tolerating conflicts of interest by its justices

Has demonstrated subservience to the President by using the so-called shadow docket to overturn without explanation well-reasoned lower court orders; and

Has squandered centuries of respect for the Court by rendering decisions that undermine legislation protecting civil and voting rights and other laws enacted by Congress.

NOW THEREFORE, we, the citizens of the United States of America at least 18 years of age, cast a Vote of No Confidence in the current federal government of the United States. We call for the redress of the grievances declared here and oppose the current regimes assault on the rule of law, just as the signers of the Declaration of Independence rejected the tyranny of The Mad King, George III."