 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds      

How Does He Do It?

By   1 comment

Arlen Grossman
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Arlen Grossman
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Many people, me included, don't understand how Trump cultists and MAGAs worship the current president, even while he shows himself to be mentally challenged, a felon, a classic narcissist, morally weak, greedy, seriously vengeful and bitter, exploits women, lies and exaggerates every day, etc etc.--you know what I'm talking about.

Could it be that (1) popular right-wing news sources (e.g. Fox "News") distort and ignore many of his most outrageous actions and speeches, and thus, most of his followers are oblivious to them, and (2) for decades now, right-wing ideologues and true believers have deliberatively and effectively planned for this outcome?

The following listing tracks his many disturbing actions (Origin unknown):

Vote of No Confidence in Our Current Federal Government:

"We, the People of the United States, declare a vote of no confidence in our current federal government.

We do so out of love for our country and our liberties and to defend our democracy from an autocratic regime that aims to destroy it. Our goal is to help speed the winds of democratic change.

Exercising our constitutional right to peaceful protest, we offer this petition as an online march on Washington.

Donald Trump greets his MAGA supporters
Donald Trump greets his MAGA supporters
(Image by Michael Vadon from flickr)   Details   DMCA

DECLARATION OF GRIEVANCES

The President of the United States:

Has shredded the Rule of Law and violated his solemn oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States;

Has attacked First Amendment freedoms of speech, press, and assembly by intimidating those who oppose him;

Has misused the military and federal law enforcement to create a climate of fear;

Has abused his power by pardoning those who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and by dangling future pardons to encourage criminal conduct on his behalf;

Has violated the principle of no taxation without representation by imposing tariffs through executive orders alone and by threatening tariffs to advance his personal agenda;

Has violated the constitutional principles of due process and the equal protection of the laws by using masked agents to kidnap law-abiding refugees for expedited deportation without judicial hearings and by detaining them in unspeakable conditions;

Has fueled racism and white supremacy by scapegoating communities of color;

Has endangered lives and our planet by disregarding science;

Has sought to manipulate the results of the midterm elections by using the FBI and the Department of Justice to facilitate gerrymandering by States his party controls;

Has violated the Constitution by soliciting and accepting bribes;

Has undermined the judiciary by attacking judges who rule against him and by failing to comply with court orders; and

Has denied justice to those he disfavors by exercising unwarranted control over the Department of Justice.

The abuse-enabling members of the Congress of the United States:

Have abdicated their constitutional duty to be check on presidential excesses;

Have gutted essential federal functions by accepting budget cuts Congress has not approved, rescinding monies appropriated for public services, and permitting the demolition of agencies and departments established by law;

Have willfully ignored challenges in healthcare, education, employment, housing, climate change, public safety, campaign finance and the preservation of democracy;

Have reinforced income inequality by enacting legislation that redistributes wealth from the poor to the rich; and

In the case of the United States Senate, have repeatedly confirmed unfit presidential nominees.

A majority of the Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States:

Has placed the President and his acolytes above the law;

Has evaded ethical accountability by tolerating conflicts of interest by its justices

Has demonstrated subservience to the President by using the so-called shadow docket to overturn without explanation well-reasoned lower court orders; and

Has squandered centuries of respect for the Court by rendering decisions that undermine legislation protecting civil and voting rights and other laws enacted by Congress.

NOW THEREFORE, we, the citizens of the United States of America at least 18 years of age, cast a Vote of No Confidence in the current federal government of the United States. We call for the redress of the grievances declared here and oppose the current regimes assault on the rule of law, just as the signers of the Declaration of Independence rejected the tyranny of The Mad King, George III."


Rate It | View Ratings

Arlen Grossman Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arlen is a writer/blogger living in Monterey, CA. His political blog is thebigpicturereport.com. He also wrote a quotation quiz "What's Your QQ?" at the Monterey Herald for 9 years. Arlen is a guest every Monday talking politics on Hal (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Americans; Domestic Policy Failures; Donald Trump; Donald Trump Campaign; Donald Trump Criminal; Donald Trump Defects; Donald Trump Incompetence; Donald Trump Influence; Double Standards; Maga; (more...) Planning; Trump Corruption Damage; Trump Failures; Trump Support, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"No War By Any Nation in Any Age Has Ever Been Declared By the People"

Is the CIA Everywhere? Maybe Your Paranoia is Justified

11 Sure-Fire Predictions About the War Against ISIS

Which America Do You Live In: Newsweek's "SuperCountry" or Reich's Stalled "Tinder-Box"?

America's Choice: Semi-Democracy or Fascism

The Fed's Unprecedented Generosity

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Arlen Grossman

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 11 fans, 115 articles, 2 quicklinks, 330 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

After years of Trump destruction, ruination and misdeeds, will rational, sane Americans be able to salvage what's left of our formerly democratic country ?

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 27, 2025 at 10:39:18 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend