HOW DEMOCRATS LOST THE ELECTION

Many are asking how it is possible for a person with Trump's incredible record of frauds, crimes, lies, and incompetence, to get more votes than a well-qualified person like Kamala Harris. Various theories have been raised but there is one overriding primary cause of the Democrats' loss.

Except for the far right, the general opinion of Trump is unfavorable. However, the economy was the primary concern of the voters. 32% of the voters considered inflation to be the main issue. Many voted against Harris because they were convinced that Biden and the Democrats were responsible for inflation and high prices. They believe that soon after Trump is in office, prices will return to what they were before Covid.



Exit Polls - Primary Issue DAnnualistribution

Inflation

Democrats failed to take this issue seriously. They never mentioned that it is impossible for Biden to cause worldwide inflation. If they had made a sincere effort to inform voters of the fact that Biden did not cause prices to rise, they might have won the election. Democrats did not stress the record number of bills that they passed including the "Infrastructure Act", the "Inflation Reduction Act", the "Chips and Science Act" and seven other acts. These acts were pivotal in ending inflation and in moving the US forward on several major fronts.

Democrats lost the election because they did not fully inform the public of the facts:

- Every country in the world had inflation after Covid.

- Inflation was caused by the disruptions of production and shipping during Covid and not by a reduction in oil production.

- It is impossible for Biden or anyone to cause worldwide inflation.

- The US now has the lowest inflation in the world.

- Inflation dropped from 7% to 2.6% during Biden's term.

- The economy has always done better under Democrats who grow the economy from the bottom up and not from the top down. "Trickle Down" has never worked.

165 countries have higher inflation than the US. Argentina is the highest with 289% inflation while the US is the lowest at 2.6%

ANNUAL INFLATION BY COUNTRY



Annual Inflation by Country

When Biden came to office the US inflation was 7%. Inflation decreased to only 2.6% under Biden.

INFLATION DECLINE UNDER BIDEN



Inflation Decline Under Biden

Republicans have claimed that Biden caused inflation by passing laws that resulted in less oil production. The "low oil production" supposedly led to higher prices on everything. However, US oil production has been higher than any other country at any time in history. Oil production under Trump had been about 10 million barrels per day. The US, in 2024, is producing 13 million barrels every day. This is another example of disinformation that Democrats did not bother to refute with the facts.



USA Record Oil Production

The inflation disinformation should have been addressed strongly and repeatedly. Instead, Democrats accepted the blame for inflation even though they had nothing to do with it. This is the primary reason they lost the election.

As long as Democrats do not bother to rebut the false charges against them and refuse to expose the many illegal activities, lies, and disinformation of their opponents, they will seldom win elections.

Democrats can run more effective campaigns by going on the offense instead of always being on the defense. Democrats must stop being complacent and must be more aggressive. They should approach campaigning with the attitude of a pit bull on acid. They must campaign the way Republicans do. Democrats also let Republicans pick the issues to focus on in elections. There are several issues that Democrats should have made the focus, but they did not. Democrats are good at government but are failures at keeping the public fully informed

Important Issues Ignored - Mass Shootings

One issue that was rarely mentioned is that The US is the only country in the world that does nothing about the slaughter of little children blown into bloody bits by machine guns. Without Republican opposition, the US would have no mass murders. Democrats should have exposed the fact that Republicans have always opposed every gun regulation. An example of this is the congress vote on background checks. All Americans favor background checks. However, every Republican voted against background checks.



Mass Killings of School Children

Important Issues Ignored - The Economy

Democrats never mentioned that the economy has always done better under Democrats. This is a matter of historical facts and statistics. The Department of Labor reports that over the past 50 years the GDP has increased 4.15% under Democrat administrations but only 2.65% under Republican administrations. Jobs created were 42 million under Democrats but only 24 million under Republicans. The stock market has grown 992% under Democrats but only 109% under Republicans.

Furthermore, it is noted that

- 10 of the last 11 recessions occurred under Republican administrations.

- Republicans repealed the Glass-Steagall limits on Bank speculations and soon after that we had the great Recession of 2008.

- Kansas implemented Republican fiscal policies under Governor Brownback. The Kansas economy soon crashed, and the Republican fiscal policies had to be reversed.

- The economy always grows from the bottom up. The Republican policy of giving millions to millionaires ("Trickle Down") has never worked.



Economy Always Better Under Democrats

Important Issues Ignored - Trump's Record

Democrats did nothing to inform the voters of Trump's many jury convictions. Trump was forced to pay multimillions of dollar in penalties for his university fraud, charity embezzlement, sexual assault, tax fraud and business felonies. Democrats never mentioned that he cheated on all his wives and always cheats at golf. They never mentioned that Republicans in 2003 outlawed the free market capitalism in drug purchases. Democrats also made no effort to inform the public of the fact that Trump repealed the agreement that kept Iran from building an atomic bomb, or the fact that over 100,000 people died of Covid due to Trump ignoring the problem for the first four months, that Trump described marines killed in action as "losers and suckers", or that Trump organized 81 electors to overturn the election. Without all the facts, voters cannot make informed decisions.

The Bottom Line

By not highlighting these important campaign issues, Democrats are complicit in helping Republicans win elections. In general, Democrats are incompetent at running campaigns. Democracy does not work unless all the voters have the complete, accurate, and unbiased information. True Democracy is not working in the USA.

Sources

Exit Polls data -> .nbcnews.com/politics/2024-elections/exit-polls

"Inflation by Country" -> World Bank, "Consumer Price Index"

"Inflation Calculator" ->

click here

Oil production 2013-2024 -> US Energy Information Administration

School Shootings -> All public media

Democrat and Republican economies -> US Department of Labor