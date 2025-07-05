 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News

How Budget Cuts Influenced the Camp Mystic Tragedy

By (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
NOAAEngineerAtWork.
NOAAEngineerAtWork.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))

I asked ChatGPT, "Did the current budget cuts to any of the government services, such as the deep funding cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), have any impact on this (tragic flooding disaster at Camp Mystic)?"

Chat GPT replied:


Yes -- the deep budget and staffing cuts to NOAA-- and by extension the National Weather Service (NWS)-- likely hindered forecasting capabilities and could have contributed to the severity and timing of the flash flood alerts around Camp Mystic.

Here's a breakdown:

What Was Cut

Staff cuts: Around 600-880 NOAA/NWS positions were eliminated via layoffs, firings, and retirements earlier this year, shrinking the workforce by about 7-10%, with some local offices (like Austin/San Antonio) seeing 22-44% vacancy rates, especially among experienced meteorologists

Weather balloon data: Routine launches were cut significantly--some offices dropped to one flight in six locations or suspended launches-- reducing critical upper atmospheric data used in forecasts.

Lab research and satellites: Budget proposals cut major NOAA research branches by as much as 75%, including satellite programs and climate/weather labs, which erode long"'term modeling capacity.

Effects on Forecasting

Degraded forecast quality: Texas officials criticized NWS for underestimating rainfall, forecasting 3-8 inches while over 10 inches fell in hours.

Operational strain: Forecast offices warned they were at risk of providing "degraded services" during severe weather due to staff shortages and fewer data sources.

Expert warnings ignored: Multiple former NWS directors and meteorologists said these cuts could directly translate into reduced warning accuracy and delays--potentially endangering lives.

Connection to the Camp Mystic Tragedy

Warnings were issued, but the forecasting underpredicted rainfall intensity and speed.

Next Page  1  |  2

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend