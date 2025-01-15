 
House Speaker Johnson Shows Why Deism is Important

Bob Johnson
Christian theocrat and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson recently was reelected to that powerful position. Upon accepting the vote, he said a prayer. He falsely claimed the prayer was written by Thomas Jefferson and that Jefferson recited the prayer on a daily basis.

Christian Bible-believing theocrats like Johnson have an easy time spreading their lie about America being created by Christians as a Christian nation. This is largely due to very few people being aware of Deism, knowing what Deism is and knowing that many of America's key and essential Founders, including Thomas Jefferson, were NOT Christians, they were Deists.

Since Christianity is not based on truth, it is based on falsehoods, such as Jesus coming back to life along with hundreds of other dead people coming back to life and crawling out of their graves, as just one example of many examples, and since Johnson is a devout and unquestioning Christian, truth is not important to him. Based on his education from Louisiana State where he earned a BS degree and a JD degree and that he is a lawyer, it's very improbable that he is not aware that Thomas Jefferson was not a Christian, that he was a Deist, and that Jefferson did not write nor recite that Christian prayer Johnson lied about.

As Deists and freethinkers, we can do much to correct this serious problem. We can bring Deism up in conversations with family and friends and point out that the United States of America was not created as, nor intended to be, a Christian theocracy and that many of America's key Founders were not Christians, they were Deists. We can spread Deism memes across social media and use pages like this to help people learn the truth about America not being founded as a Christian nation and about the importance of Deism.

Deists and all freethinkers need to DO all we can to promote Deism and keep the theocrats from turning the US, and other nations, into Bible-based repressive and irrational theocracies where our innate God-given reason is subjugated by man-made religious dogma and fear-based superstition.
Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web
 
Bob Johnson

Mike Johnson is a man of faith, not a man of God-given reason.

Nature's God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025 at 3:25:22 PM

