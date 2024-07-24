 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/24/24

Horror scenes and three actions

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus
"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." Margaret Mead

"Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing." Arundhati Roy

Scenes from Gaza Strip show horror and genocide continues. We must raise our voices (and that is the least we can do- much more is needed).

Jewish American doctor on what he saw in Gaza:

This article was written about Gaza 10 years ago and yet every word of it remains exactly true today, "Gaza, Birthplace of saints and death-yard of angels"

Also ten years ago, ex-head of Shin Bet makes a bold diagnosis of Israeli body politics "a bunch of pyromaniacs headed by an egalomaniac" and here is that egalomaniac caught speaking his mind.

This article by a physicist in Gaza is published in an online journal called "Science for the People" that explains how science is relevant and very much needed to people's struggle. The physics of death in Gaza

Here is an article I and Mohammad Abusarhan published in the same journal on the environmental Nakba

Stay human

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Peter Barus

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Watch carefully, which of our "elected" representatives are the shameless vassals of the rogue terror state now conducting genocide out in the open, while lying in your face that it's not happening and everything is normal. They will all be hanging on every word the "egalomaniac" speaks, standing up ovating like Jack-in-the-boxes, in Solidarity with modern mass murder 2.0.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024 at 8:12:11 AM

