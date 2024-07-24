Horror scenes and three actions

"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." Margaret Mead

"Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing." Arundhati Roy

Scenes from Gaza Strip show horror and genocide continues. We must raise our voices (and that is the least we can do- much more is needed).

Jewish American doctor on what he saw in Gaza:

This article was written about Gaza 10 years ago and yet every word of it remains exactly true today, "Gaza, Birthplace of saints and death-yard of angels"

Also ten years ago, ex-head of Shin Bet makes a bold diagnosis of Israeli body politics "a bunch of pyromaniacs headed by an egalomaniac" and here is that egalomaniac caught speaking his mind.

Action 1: arrest war criminal Netanyahu

Action 2: reach out and pressure Kamala Harris to end the genocide that the US government is complicit in.

Action 3: Browse this and select an action you can do

This article by a physicist in Gaza is published in an online journal called "Science for the People" that explains how science is relevant and very much needed to people's struggle. The physics of death in Gaza

Here is an article I and Mohammad Abusarhan published in the same journal on the environmental Nakba

Stay human

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages

French