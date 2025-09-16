 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/16/25  

Hoplophobes Say The Strangest Things

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Case O' Guns
Case O' Guns
(Image by Gregory Wild-Smith from flickr)   Details   DMCA

On September 10, Florida's 1st District Court of Appeal looked at the state's law against "open carry" of firearms, looked at the US Constitution's 2nd Amendment, and noticed that the latter supersedes the former.

Five days latter, Florida Attorney General James Uthmier issued "guidance to Florida's prosecutors and law enforcement," notifying them that "as of last week, open carry is the law of the state."

Well, not "as of last week," actually. Try "as of 1845," the year Florida became a state. Per Madison v. Marbury, "an act of the legislature, repugnant to the constitution, is void." It just took a long time for the fake "law" to be noticed and nixed by a court.

Such a straightforwardly correct court ruling, and its relatively quick acceptance by a power-hungry politician whom one might expect to reflexively contest it, may seem strange even by Florida standards (interestingly, the now-common "Florida Man" phenomenon emerged a few months after I moved to the state ... make of that what you will).

Even stranger, though, is the reaction I'm seeing from some hoplophobes -- people who suffer from an irrational fear of guns -- in Florida (and elsewhere, but let's stick to Florida).

Yes, they're scared, but that kind of goes with the whole "irrational fear" thing, doesn't it?

For some reason, though, they say they're MORE scared of "open carry" than of "concealed carry." They're more spooked by the thought of seeing a single 9mm pistol on someone's belt at the grocery store than by the knowledge that there are 20 others, concealed inside jackets, purses, etc., in that same store.

Florida only recently became constitutionally compliant on "concealed carry" with the elimination of its permit requirement, but that permit system had already been in place for decades. Any time you're in public in Florida -- or in any of the other 49 states -- there's a good chance that someone within your visual field is packing a pistol inside his or her jacket, purse, etc.

If I suffered from an irrational fear of a ubiquitous inanimate object -- more than 100 million Americans own more than half a billion guns; that only a tiny fraction of a single percent are ever used to kill people is what makes the fear so irrational -- I'd much rather be able to see and avoid that object and those carrying it than live in constant knowledge that they're probably all around me, all the time. Just sayin' ...

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Concealed Carry Guns; Guns; Open Carry Guns, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend