Hold the rant, pass the gratitude



Filling the birdfeeders on a sunny day.

(Image by RJ Photography) Details DMCA





This was going to be a rant, then I remembered it was Thanksgiving and I can always rant about the same stuff and the same people another day, so it's going to be a gratitude column. Better for my health and yours. Better to be thankful than bitter. Better to enjoy the day. (It'll also be much shorter.)

So what am I thankful for? Let's start with the confidence, after nearly 60 years of writing, to know that sometimes it's OK to end a sentence with a preposition. Thankful, in large part, that at my age, although some components of my body have slowed down or simply broken, the brain seems willing and able to do this writing stuff every day. Sometimes, it insists.

Thankful, of course, for readers across the years, who have been there to give me encouragement, criticism and feedback and continue to do so today. Without you, I'm an old man talking to myself.

I'm thankful for the teachers, colleagues and mentors I've had along the way and even the bosses who didn't appreciate my unique talent. They taught me humility and how to look for a new job.

On a more personal level, I'm thankful for family and friends, old and new, who have provided love and support and still help me to be open to new challenges, new ideas, new vitamin supplements.

For Max and Zack and filling the birdfeeders on a sunny day. For sushi, salt and vinegar potato chips, thin, crisp, New York pizza, Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia, baseball, tall trees, an occasional hot dog, coffee, guacamole, artists and poets, cataract surgery, Bill Wilson, wonton noodle soup, music, electric blankets, horses and dogs. Cats, too.

Thankful for science and the fact that I have successfully gone from typing my story or column on an Underwood manual typewriter to a Taiahiro Gaming Keyboard, which takes my iPhone hostage. Thank you, Gilbert.

I'm also thankful I've learned how to get in and when to get out. I tried to keep this under 300 words, but I guess I have more to be thankful for than I thought. Thankful for that.

Happy Thanksgiving,

Bob

(Don't be shy. Thank you for sharing your thoughts.)