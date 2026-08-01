 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 8/1/26  

Hochul chases history in New York

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Bob Gaydos
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Gaydos
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)

Governor Hochul has a female lieutenant governor running mate. A first all-female top of ticket in the state.
Governor Hochul has a female lieutenant governor running mate. A first all-female top of ticket in the state.
(Image by MTAPhotos from flickr)   Details   DMCA

By Bob Gaydos

Not all the news is coming out of D.C. today. New Yorkers have a chance to make history this year and I'm willing to bet most of them don't even know it.

Kathy Hochul does. In fact, she's going for the trifecta.

The first female governor of New York (she moved up from lieutenant governor in August of 2021 when Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor), Hochul also became the first female to be elected governor on Nov. 9, 2022. Now, she is running for re-election with a female lieutenant governor partner -- the first all-female top of ticket in state history.

Hochul's pick for lieutenant governor is Adrienne Adams, former speaker of the New York City Council. In addition to balancing the ticket geographically with Buffalo native Hochul, Adams would make history herself, being the first black woman to hold the number two spot in state government if elected. Adams was an unsuccessful candidate for city mayor in the Democratic primary.

The Republican candidate for governor is Bruce Blakeman, a Trump-loving, card-carrying MAGA who is Nassau County executive. His running mate for lieutenant governor is Todd Hood, sheriff of Madison County. Right. Who?

To refresh your memory, Blakeman only became the Republican choice for governor because Rep. Elise Stefanik, a born-again Trumper, dropped out, thus depriving New Yorkers of making a historic choice between two female candidates for governor.

Stefanik is a classic example of how Trump treats female allies. A true converted loyalist, she was head of the GOP conference in the House of Representatives. Then Trump said she'd be his United Nations ambassador. A reward. Then he changed his mind because he needed her vote in the House. But she had already resigned her leadership position, so she used her Harvard education and decided to resign from the House and run for governor of New York instead. And then Trump endorsed Blakeman. Thanks for everything, Elise.

At this point, all the polls say the Democratic women are likely to win. A lot of New Yorkers, not just women, think it's about time.

While the lieutenant governor position has always been kind of like a scaled down version of U.S. Vice President, the all-female leadership symbolism is inescapable. Start with the fact that Hochul became governor because Cuomo was under investigation by State Attorney General Letitia James, another strong woman, for several claims of inappropriate sexual advances to women at the State Capitol. Cuomo also tried to run for mayor of New York City, but fared poorly in the Democratic Primary.

James, of course, took the Trump family to court and won a massive fraud conviction against them. They are banned from doing business in New York. James is running for re-election on a ticket with Hochul and Adams.

So, in a country with a misogynistic president who hates and fears strong women, is an adjudicated sex offender and is tied to a religion-based group of supporters dedicated to minimizing the role of women in society, it appears that the president's home state is giving him the proverbial finger.

Well, it is New York.

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Andrew Cuomo; Bruce Blakeman; Democrats; Donald Trump; Elise Stefanik; History; Kathy Hochul; Maga; New York; State Governor, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Everyone, even AI, needs an editor

Yes, Melania, I obviously care a lot

It’s time to un-dumb America

Take America out to the ballgame

Alt-Right: A trumped-up label for bigots

Look at me, would you believe 'the picture of health'?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend