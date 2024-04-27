 
Login/Register Login | Register
66 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Hitler is Empowered to Dictatorship, Ryback's Takeover, Part I

By   1 comment
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels


When power translates itself into tyranny, it means that the principles on which that power depended, and which were its justification, are bankrupt. When this happens, and it is happening now, power can only be defended by thugs and mediocrities--and seas of blood.

James Baldwin, "To Be Baptized," No Name in the Street


The year is 1932 and the German citizens are already armed. Men, in uniforms, roam the streets. As Timothy W. Ryback argues in Takeover: Hitler's Final Rise to Power, the 17th of July was a bloody Sunday. Some 20,000 brown storm troopers, "dressed in brown shirts" and wearing "swastika armbands", converged on Altona, a " bastion of Communist support".


There were serious injuries in the clash between the Communists and the National Socialists, but most important to Hitler was "the violence" that clash produced, violence that garnered the headlines "he hoped would gin up support for the 'victims' of democracy. "'Red Shoot at Nazis from Roofs in Altona'", (New York Times) which suited the would-be-dictator just fine.


Anything written about fascism has my interest. More, my concern. I studied the historical period in which US writers of literature during the early 20th century responded to the fight against fascism in Spain and Germany. Many blacks volunteered to fight in Ethiopia against the Italian fascists.


Ryback's focus on the year, 1932, documents, to echo Adam Gopnik, how a "democratic machinery handed absolute power over to someone who could never claim a majority in an actual election and whom the entire conservative political class regarded as a chaotic clown with a violent following". ("The Forgotten History of Hitler's Establishment Enablers".)


How history rhymes.


Or is it studied more by the would-be-dictators, fascists, than by those seeking a democratic society.


And this democratic government, the Weimar Republic, wasn't in decline, writes Gopnik. Germany during the mid-twenties experienced its "golden" years. As Gopnik writes, it seemed as if the "irrational" forces "were more logical"! And yes, Paul von Hindenburg and Franz von Papen were "never Hitler men", and both "entreated Hitler to recognize his own unsuitability for the role" of Chancellor.


Nonetheless, Hitler saw himself as a dictator. Already!


As the French writer Jean Gu e' henno writes in his diary during the German occupation in France, Hitler, in Mein Kampf, declared himself a man working "for peace". He was "distracted" from that peace work by the Weimar Republic!

*

As these confrontations increased, the killings escalated, Ryback writes, "unabated" into August. Newspapers wrote of the casualties, from the country's "ongoing Burgerkrieg, or the civil war." Joseph Goebbels, writing in his diary, talks of the "crazy things" that are going on with "guns and things like that". The Vorwärts ' headline pointed to Hitler's desire to rule! He wants to rule! While others pointed to Hitler's lack of political qualifications.


There was also the business of a prison time served. For treason! But there's his hate for the Weimar Republic, for democracy, for difference--racial or gender. For Hitler, the political opposition must be "eliminated". He wasn't a "tyrant"; however, he claimed he was simply "fighting for the honor of the German people". Because, after all, only he, and he alone, could save German people from democracy, an ideology that made victims of people like him and his followers! His believers.


Alfred Rosenberg, the Nazis Party's chief ideologue, looked at the US and its Constitution. While the Constitution guaranteed "'formal equality between whites and blacks", southern whites had developed a remedy: lynching. Lynching was one way "to keep America's black population in place". Germany, in turn, could affect "lethal rebalancing", a term to call the disenfranchisement and killing of Slavs and Jews.


Journalist Dorothy Thompson called Hitler, the "little man". But this little man could count on 400,000 storm troopers (Ernst Röhm's little army) fighting against the Red Front's Fighters' League and the "militarized wing of the Social Democratic Party". By joining Hitler's storm troopers, so many "young Germans", writes Ryback, had the "chance to escape from reality". And so his armed men grew in numbers. By December, Hitler had 107 delegates in the Reichstag. Hitler's National Socialists were the second-largest party.


Along with Hitler, Göring, Goebbels, Röhm--all wanted to "liberate" the "German people from the democratic structures and process and the shackles of the Treaty of Versailles". Backroom "bargaining" is fine, but a "violent revolution" is just as good. Hitler understood that to change the culture, the Nazis needed to change the political system. It was a political system he hated, and he looked to Goebbels (Mr. Propaganda) to make the destruction of democracy a collaboration with citizens, writes Ryback.

I recently came across an article in Common Dreams, in which the left-wing Progressive International (PI) announced it had an "extensive" new data base connecting the dots on what the group calls the Reactionary International (RI), "a loose global network of right-wing leaders and organizations working to subvert democratic institutions". We know the names: Orban of Hungary, Modi of India, Evangelical Christian nationalists in the US who are actively influencing African countries, alone with as tech companies "empowering ubiquitous state surveillance", pretty much everywhere they can get away with setting up shop. And then there's Trump. Trump.


The RI is a "who's-who of the world's right-wing forces". It's comprised of think tanks, foundations, politicians, judges, financiers, and others whose work is to create a global network, in which to "corrode our democracies, destroy our planet, and drive us clear to world war".


PI's goal, on the other hand, is to "support democratic systems to become more resilient" to these "insidious tactics".


Here we are in the US, months away from the November Presidential election.


In 1928, the National Socialist had 12 delegates. The Social Democrats had 153 seats, the National People's Part, 73 delegates, and the Communists, 54. By September 21, 1930 elections, the National Socialists became "the second-largest political faction" in the Reichstag, writes Ryback, "behind the Social Democrats". But on election day, in July 1932, Hitler "commanded the largest political party in the Reichstag, which afforded the National Socialists claim to the Reichstag presidency".


It was a long but determined effort on the part of Hitler and his henchmen. By 1932, Ryback writes that Hitler had been "engaged in German politics for thirteen years, given hundreds of speeches, appeared before millions of people, and yet had never entered an election"--until that year.


On election day on November 7, 1932, Hitler lost votes. "'CRUSHING DEFEAT FOR HITLER!'" This was the Vorwärts' headline. "Two-thirds of the German people had rejected Hitler." It was the violence! The violence was too much for some. "Germans did not want a Hitler dictatorship." They didn't want to see what Otto Dietrich called for: "an armed insurrection", an "overthrow of the government", and Hitler installed as a dictator. The old man, Hindenburg, "over eighty", was still in charge, but some noted that Hitler "spoke as if he had won the election".


Not perturbed in the least, Hitler's henchmen forged ahead, continuing Hitler's work, that is, the work of legalizing "high treason".


Despite another loss for the National Socialists, the "jobless" joined the ranks of the SA. It "meant getting a small salary"!


Determined to be a dictator, Hitler, nonetheless, considered his financial woes a time to appeal to the troops. That is, would-be-voters. He called on the public to send money. Hitler insisted that "'even the smallest amount will help'". He wasn't above calling on the wealth, such as the steel magnate Fritz Thyssen and Berlin's piano manufacturer, Edwin Bechstein.


As for the Lufthansa plane... the plane Hitler bought some years before? Well, Ryback writes, its lease expired! His handpicked pilot, Hans Bauer, informed him that it would cost some 275 reichmarks (about 1.5 million today).

Okay. He could wait, Hitler told Bauer. "Before long I will be chancellor and then I'll establish an official air service and put you [Bauer] in charge of it."

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): Abuse Of Power; America Freedom To Fascism; American History; ENABLER; Fascism; Fighting Fascism; Hitler; Mob Violence; Parties; Violence-War, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

Get Out!: Harassment of Black Americans Has Historical Roots in American History

The All-Too Familiar American Narrative: Justice is too Scary! Witness 40 in Ferguson, USA

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 3 fans, 159 articles, 203 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Are we repeating history, again?

Reading Timothy RyBack's book, Takeover, Hitler's Final Rise to Power.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 27, 2024 at 3:30:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend