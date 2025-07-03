History: Humanity's Compass and Record Book

This is a very short treatise about the importance of knowing true history. I will cite a real example of where ignorance of a historically true event constitutes a potential powder keg for Armageddon.

When I was in high school in the 1950s I had two history teachers, one of whom was the football coach. Both were relatively worthless history teachers. They told us the dates of historical events and described them but never explained them, a terrain far beyond their interests and scope. Just as well. Of course, I had heard then and often later the maxim that to ignore history was tantamount to repeating it, but decades later I discovered that the maxim was really the minimum in understanding the paramount nature of true history.

Look again at the title of this treatise. To write that history is a record book is probably more self-explanatory than to claim that history is also humanity's compass. But it's true. A compass gives directions. So does history if we pay attention to it and get it right.

The war lords of America's corpocracy, the collusion between the superior power elite of industry and the subordinate power elite of the US government, continue either to be ignorant of or to keep a blind eye to what the geological history of the Formosa Strait tells us; namely, that eons ago there was no Formosa Strait of water between mainland China and Formosa. [1] People from the "mainland" could walk to Taiwan. [2] Either unaware of or deliberately oblivious to this geological history and its evolution, the US war lords threaten war with China. [3]

Conclusion

Should a US nuclear war with China occur, humanity can kiss its ass "goodbye!"

Notes

1. Brumback, G.B. The Devil's Marriage: Break Up the Corpocracy or Leave Democracy in the Lurch. Author House, 2011.

2. Ho, C.S. A Synthesis of the Geologic Evolution of Taiwan. Tectonophysics, 1986, May, Vol. 125 (1-3), (1-16), May 1986.

3. Kube, C. & Gains, M. Air Force General Predicts War with China in 2025, Tells Officers to Prepare by Firing a Clip at a Target and "Aim for the Head." NBC News, January 27, 2023.