Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 11/3/25  

History Has Warned Us

(Page 1 of 4 pages)   1 comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels
In my beginning is my end.

T. S. Eliot, Four Quartets


The universe doesnt care what human think or do, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has been telling us for years. The universe is expanding. Rapidly. One day, our Sun will die and Earth will cease to exist. We are infinite, and so is our world.


Helplessness is our response to this reality. Fear. We cant confront this reality of infinite existence. So a narrative has been sustained, in which we relinquish responsibility, calling reality unknowable. Refusing to stand on the side of history, the history of the oppressed, a leader has come along defending the history of the oppressed. Theres heaven for me and a hell for thee. It would be fit for a Monty Python skit, if not for so much suffering and death.


And the contradictions Who wouldnt expect the Gatsby party, with the host, the president of the US?


The image of a limo, driven by a white chauffeur and three modish Negroes, two bucks and a girl, is followed by Gatsbys party, the marble steps, and trays of cocktail in Gatsbys lavish garden. Dancing girls, dancing in eternal graceless circles, superior couples holding each other tortuously. There is jazz and a tenor singing while happy vacuous bursts of laughter rose toward the summer sky.


Followed by the reality of hungry American children. Black, Indigenous, Asian, Latino, Muslim, LGTBQ+, white children and MAGA children, scared parents, standing in food lines at food pantries because there are no SNAP benefits on November 1st.


Its predictable.


Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

African Americans; America; American Hypocrisy; Democracy; Fascism; Freedoms; Genocide; History; Pax Americana; Project 2025; Resistance; Responsibility; Slavery; Warning

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Old Goat

  New Content

"They didn't see humans, that is, Indigenous, because not Christian because not white. Anglo Saxon.. . . In time, the newcomers created a narrative in which the savages simply wasted land, land that rightly belonged to them: white Christians. Its mine! Its mine! Because God given!"

It's the same everywhere. This is exactly what Herzlianist (this word used to replace one that is banned on this website) Jews did to steal Palestinians' land in Gaza and The West Bank. Dehumanization allows the accusers to plow through any and all obstacles in their path to unimaginable wealth. Regardless of the obstacle being human, animal, plant, mineral. No need to worry about a future without sustenance. Just grab whatever you want in any way possible.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025 at 5:33:22 AM

