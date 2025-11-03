History Has Warned Us

In my beginning is my end.

T. S. Eliot, Four Quartets





The universe doesnt care what human think or do, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has been telling us for years. The universe is expanding. Rapidly. One day, our Sun will die and Earth will cease to exist. We are infinite, and so is our world.





Helplessness is our response to this reality. Fear. We cant confront this reality of infinite existence. So a narrative has been sustained, in which we relinquish responsibility, calling reality unknowable. Refusing to stand on the side of history, the history of the oppressed, a leader has come along defending the history of the oppressed. Theres heaven for me and a hell for thee. It would be fit for a Monty Python skit, if not for so much suffering and death.





And the contradictions Who wouldnt expect the Gatsby party, with the host, the president of the US?





The image of a limo, driven by a white chauffeur and three modish Negroes, two bucks and a girl, is followed by Gatsbys party, the marble steps, and trays of cocktail in Gatsbys lavish garden. Dancing girls, dancing in eternal graceless circles, superior couples holding each other tortuously. There is jazz and a tenor singing while happy vacuous bursts of laughter rose toward the summer sky.





Followed by the reality of hungry American children. Black, Indigenous, Asian, Latino, Muslim, LGTBQ+, white children and MAGA children, scared parents, standing in food lines at food pantries because there are no SNAP benefits on November 1st.





Its predictable.





