Historic Bicoastal Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival Declares Victory for Democracy and Truth-Telling

LITTLE ROCK, AR and WASHINGTON, DC (August 5, 2025) The 13th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival concluded this weekend as organizers declared it "one of the best, most successful whistleblower summits ever," following a triumphant ten-day celebration that seamlessly connected truth-tellers, advocates, and filmmakers across two historic venues through innovative simulcast technology.

The festival's groundbreaking bicoastal format, linking Capitol Hill's Rayburn House Office Building with Arkansas's Clinton Presidential Library, proved that even in an era of political uncertainty, the whistleblower community's commitment to democracy transcends geographical and political boundaries by creating an unprecedented bridge between the nation's capital and the heartland.

"Once shrouded in uncertainty, WSFF 2025 became a defining moment for our movement," said festival organizers. "No one knew if we could secure Capitol Hill venues or whether attendees might boycott Washington due to the current political climate. Instead, we created two summits and united them through the magic of simulcastingproving that truth-telling knows no borders."

A Magical Martha Mitchell Day

July 30National Whistleblower Appreciation Day, delivered what attendees called "magical" as the summit honored Arkansas's own Martha Mitchell, the Pine Bluff whistleblower whose courage helped expose Watergate. The day began with a moving Martha Mitchell Day Proclamation at the Clinton Presidential Library, followed by compelling panels on "Whistleblowers and Tourism," "The First Amendment," and "Navigating the Politics of Hollywood."

The evening's Pillar Awards presentation at the National Press Club, featuring a press conference with Malcolm Vance and nationwide broadcast, underscored the critical importance of an independent press for democracy. Arkansas attendees at the Clinton Presidential Center were treated to appearances by two nationally recognized former gubernatorial candidates: Chris Jones of Arkansas and Stacey Abrams of Georgia. In a surprise announcement subsequent to the summit, Jones revealed his Congressional candidacy, adding political significance to the historic gathering.

Inspiring Encounters at the Martha Mitchell House

The summit's most emotionally powerful moment occurred the evening before at the Historic Martha Mitchell House and Museum in Pine Bluff. Surrounded by authentic Watergate-era memorabilia, attendees experienced what organizers described as "an inspiring, life-affirming experience" that brought together Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Kate Woodsome from The Washington Post, national guardianship abuse advocates, New York film industry experts, and local history enthusiasts.

Award-Winning Films Celebrate Truth-Tellers

