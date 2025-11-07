His first LSD trip

As he was on his way to the gym
Someone he barely knew
Invited him to take a drink from his wine bottle,
Which he accepted (glug, glug).
Then he jogged, as he always did,
Around the indoors track
The usual number of times.
But just as he was winding down
With a slow last lap,
He experienced a sudden explosion of energy
That was completely terrifying.
He thought he was going to detonate like a super nova
So he threw off his towel and kept jogging laps.
His jog became a desperate sprint,
His sprint, a dash for naked survival.
Around and around and around,
He was running to keep from exploding.
He was running off his fear of annihilation.
He was running because
His amygdala said run or die!
When he finally stopped running
He skipped his shower
And went directly outside
To find the guy with the bottle
So he could punch him in the face.