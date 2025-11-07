His first LSD trip

As he was on his way to the gym

Someone he barely knew

Invited him to take a drink from his wine bottle,

Which he accepted (glug, glug).

Then he jogged, as he always did,

Around the indoors track

The usual number of times.

But just as he was winding down

With a slow last lap,

He experienced a sudden explosion of energy

That was completely terrifying.

He thought he was going to detonate like a super nova

So he threw off his towel and kept jogging laps.

His jog became a desperate sprint,

His sprint, a dash for naked survival.

Around and around and around,

He was running to keep from exploding.

He was running off his fear of annihilation.

He was running because

His amygdala said run or die!

When he finally stopped running

He skipped his shower

And went directly outside

To find the guy with the bottle

So he could punch him in the face.