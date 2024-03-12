 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 13 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 3/12/24

His Only Begotten Son

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Kevin Marley

Over yonder, God was watching us. He farm the land. We grow like cotton. He knowed what we was doing. But nuthin' don't change here in Mississippi. A hot night that's all it was when I saw his Face. Crosses was burning somewhere with white folk dressing up in their sheets reminding us of our place here like we don't already know it. Right now, they doing what they've always done: They banging on whatever they could get their filthy hands on playing banjoes and fiddles at KingsTavern while drinking those devilish spirits from stills. They stomp their feet, sing like ugly hogs knee deep in the mud, and dances with each other. But things are melting like butter 'round here. The wooden shacks nailed together. The outhouses smelling to high Heavens. The motor carriages that had just started coming down the highway. The fine horses we still had that got spooked for no reason - they was all dripping like one of 'em fancy European paintings, not yet done.


'The Past Ain't Even The Past' -- William Faulkner
(Image by Kevin Marley)   Details   DMCA

They knowed what was coming. I mean, the horses know when an earthquake comes before it hits. Heck, even the ladies' were melting, too. Their heads, arms, breasts and backsides jiggling 'n writhing. The Holy Spirit got hold of 'em. You needed a deaf ear. Even the Southern Magnolias was melting into pools of whites, greens, and yellows. God bless 'em. The green grass was burnt crisp, too. The South was a damn crucible where Lucifer and his hellish legions ran the roost where they lynched some for looking the wrong way. I once saw them with out of the corner of my eyes when I was working in a field of cotton. I wasn't even a man back then, just a terrible scarecrow that only said, "Yessire, lemme git dat for y'all."

All's I wanted was to be a man.

To guide my own Ship to 'nuther shore.

Is that too much?

But God listens. He knows. He stay working. The gray men flourish like weeds here. There's only tiny patches of green grass growing in them tormented fields. And the clouds are blowing across this horrible place whispering terrible things. Can't you hear 'em?

"Where's you at?"

"I'm heres."

"They crazy."

"I knows."

"Somethin' needs to be done."

"That's just the way it bees."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Kevin Marley Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Kevin Marley has been studying the various world crises that have been hitting our shores like Hurricane V storms, and in the process, has tackled this timely difficulties in 11 books. They are Nirvana, Day of Reckoning, Further, Seeking, Barack (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Americans; History; Lynching; Only 12 Vaquita Porpoise Remain; People; People; Story, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Basic Math of Global Warming

Moonshot: Ten Ideas To Save This Frickin' World

Ahem, Told You So!

The Ka-Ching Ka-Ching of Clinical Depression

The Canary's Dead

His Only Begotten Son

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Joseph Aliaso

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 19, 2022), 214 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The Volcano Gods were everywhere, consuming human sacrifices before Poseidon (the absentee father of Jesus) gave us a reason to learn how to swim. Who knows with certainty who fathered their Messiah? Few things are worse than being a victim of circumcision and disrespecting the Volcano Gods.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024 at 8:33:15 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend