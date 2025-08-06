Hiroshima remembered on day 669 of Palestinian holocaust

Many Palestinians in the West Bank have declared a hunger strike to draw attention to the horror of genocide by foorced starvation of the people of Gaza perpoetuated by the apartheid "Israeli" rewgime. They ask the world community to mobilize beyond words and to act to pressure and sanction the regime to force it to comply with international law and end war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The crimes are made possible by western and Arab government collusion, a collusion driven by blackmail of politicians like in the Jeffrey Epsten case which is only the tip of the iceberg. We must continue to talk about the subservience to Zionism driven by blackmail of pedophile and rapist politicians (including Clintn, Biden, and Trump). Exposing this is an important way of ending genocide and militarism.

Day 669 of the Palestinian holocaust is also the 80th anniversary of the horrific and unjustified nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. I visited both cities on the 75th anniversaries of those attacks in 2020 and spoke about the slippery slope of nuclear armaments and potential for a nuclear war with Israel, a nuclear power, is trying to drag the world into). See Palestinian in Hiroshima and "Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Genocide"

Call it genocide: me and Mustapha Barghouti on Russia Today.

Retired Security Officials Warn Israel On Precipice Of Defeat

End the Starvation: Jewish Rabbis & Allies Outside NY Trump Hotel Call for U.S. to Stop Arming Israel.

Isra-Hell technology is now being used around the world to hack into everyones phones.

Rashid Khalidi on what is happening

How the Zionists work to derail ICC investigation

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander solidarity with Palestine

Stay Humane and act to keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French