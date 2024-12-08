 
Hey, Joe, Pardon Me (And Everyone Else)

Thomas Knapp
On December 1, outgoing US president Joe Biden issued a pardon for all federal crimes his son, Hunter, "has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024."

Can he do that? Yes. Constitutionally, the president exercises "Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment."

Should he have done that? As I've noted before, in my opinion Biden should pardon EVERYONE convicted on unconstitutional gun and/or drugs charges, since the Constitution explicitly forbids the federal government to regulate guns and, under the Tenth Amendment, confers no authority on the federal government to regulate drugs. So those charges, at least, should never have been filed and should certainly be pardoned.

Why did he do that? While Biden the Elder correctly claims that the charges against his son were politically motivated "lawfare" aimed at using the son to damage and thwart the father, the real reason is that he IS a father. Not many parents would, if they could prevent it, allow their children to go to prison, especially for non-violent offenses. Joe Biden just happened to have the power to prevent it. I can't really blame him.

I've also argued that Biden should pardon his predecessor and successor, Donald Trump, for all the stuff he's been accused, and even convicted, of. Since Trump is clearly going to get away with his crimes -- many of them publicly confessed and even bragged about by Trump himself -- a pardon is just about the only way to officially and indelibly inscribe his guilt on the public record.

And hey, while he's on this pardon subject, how about the rest of us?

Yes, all of us -- or at least most of us.

Biden could save the taxpayers a lot of money by issuing a mass pardon for all non-violent federal crimes committed prior to the date of the pardon. Rape, murder, etc., no. Drug "crimes," unconstitutional weapons charges, financial crimes, etc., yes.

The federal prison system would immediately be done with capacity problems, and could at least temporarily cut staff and various costs (food, medical care, etc.) in a big way.

The Department of Justice would instantly clear most of its existing case backlog, and get rid of a whole bunch of prospective future prosecutions. Some of its prosecutors could return to the private sector and those who remained could concentrate on the future and the most vile existing cases instead of chasing drug sales and small-beans embezzlement from past decades.

Have YOU committed a federal crime? Have I? Probably. There are so many laws on the books that it's impossible to know, let alone obey, all of them.

Did you know, for example, that you can be imprisoned for up to five years and fined up to $10,000, (see 31 U.S.C. 5111) for leaving the country with more than $5 worth of nickels?

Wouldn't it be nice to sleep well in the knowledge that all your trivial past offenses have been erased?

Pardon us, Joe.

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend