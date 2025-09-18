A few days ago, the conservatives on the so-called Supreme Court overturned a lower court prohibition of racial and accent profiling by ICE agents. In addition, they approved the investigation of any person of color at job sites frequented by immigrant workers. This was, of course, at the direction of their boss, die Fuhrer, Herr Trumph, who, like his idol, seems to have demanded and obtained loyalty oaths from all six of his conservative justices. What is not commonly known is the Fuhrer's proudest title, that of Secret Honorary National Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Amazingly, Trumph, as brilliantly persuasive as he is, not only managed to recruit every conservative on the Court to join him, including Cletis DuMass, a black man who, for some reason, hates people of color, but Trumph apparently convinced the Klan to actually accept its first known black member! Reportedly, at a special ceremony, held at midnight, the six conservative jurists were sworn in and they were christened the Ku Klux Kourt.

Shortly after the clandestine ceremony, thousands of immigrants, most of whom had committed no crime, were imprisoned in cages in an internment camp in the Florida Everglades. The plan, hatched by Florida's sadistic Governor Ron DeSantis and blessed by fellow sadist Herr Donald Trumph, was finally halted by a lower court judge after several of the prisoners, deprived of due process as well as common decency, reportedly died. The Trumph Reichstag, excuse me, administration, realizing that the suit against them did not actually involve the inhumane treatment of the prisoners or their deaths, but instead the threat to the environment, are arguing that the environmentalists have no standing.The interesting question is why there was no case against the government for violating due process or for criminal negligence. Herr Trumph and his administration, after bragging about the facility, are now abdicating responsibility and shifting any possible blame to his underling, Herr Colonel DeSantis! Meanwhile an appeals court, seeking to reestablish the aforementioned facility, nullified the lower court ruling and had the prisoners temporarily transferred to other facilities pending the High Kourt's decision. It is quite possible that given the racist makeup of the court's conservative justices, that the five Klansmen and one Klanswoman may have already decided the case on their own Shadow Docket. Now the beauty of the Shadow Docket is that no reason needs to be given to defend the Supreme Soviet, excuse me, the Supreme Kourt's majority opinion. That way they can violate the Constitution and even if they are later persuaded to change their opinions, voila! Fuhrer Trumpf's damage would already be done! This is, of course, normal business procedure for a fascist judiciary in any fascist country. Meanwhile, in a democratic country there would normally be enough legislators to counter fascist attempts to take over the entire government.

In this country, however, the only thing we can call a party that can stand as a deterrent to Herr Fuhrer Trumph and his Ku Klux Kourt seems to be a rag-tag minority group of misfits calling themselves Democrats. They are made up mostly of centrists, not unlike RINOs, those still patriotic Republicans in name only, who used to work with Democrats to ensure that the government didn't do things that were totally disastrous. The result was some ancient term called comp something, uh compromise. Yes, that's the word! Unfortunately, unlike the current Republicans, the extremists who run the Democratic party don't actually seem to represent the majority of even their own party. Instead, they seem to have their own agenda, understood only by political clairvoyants.

Anyway, Fuhrer Trumph's party, excuse me, the Republican Bund, sorry, I meant Party, has been instructed never to compromise as long as they have all of Herr Leonard Leo's hand-picked jurists in the Kourt's majority. Leo, head of the Federalist Society, America's Volksgerichtshof, the equivalent of the N*zi terrorist People's Court, which was under control of die Fuhrer, answers directly to Herr Trumph or it might be the other way around since it is Leo, not Trumpf, who may ultimately control the Kourt due to the large payoffs he and his wealthy supporters have supplied to its members. In fact, it is apparently Leo who suggested to Klanswoman Aileen Cannon, who was busy, at the time, deciding what color of lipstick to put on her pet pig and Klansman Cletis DuMass, that black racist who, for some reason, hates people of color and was emotionally devastated over how difficult it is to successfully ban contraception, that instead of the special prosecutor being just another lawyer appointed by the justice department, he had to be approved by Congress- not because of the law, but because of the person he was investigating! I don't have to be a lawyer to know that they are complaining about the wrong side of the hiring. The justice department doesn't need Congress to approve every little attorney that they hire! Just don't call him a special prosecutor! However, the Kourt did manage to relieve the pressure on their Fuhrer for a few years at least.

Then, of course, there is the little matter of the High Kourt actually ruling that die Fuhrer Trumpf can purposely plan and execute a crime, even murder, and not be responsible by simply calling it an official act! Obviously that includes collusion with his half-witted supporters attempting to take over the congressional building and trying to kidnap the Vice-President, making the High Kourt Klansmen accessories after the fact and, possibly, to any crime committed later by the President. Unfortunately, Merrick Garland did not have the intestinal fortitude or the foresight to arrest the criminal jurists or Trumpf. And, by the way, Mr. Pence should file a multi-billion-dollar civil suit on his behalf as well as on behalf of the American people, against the Fuhrer for trying to endanger his life!

The upshot of the matter is that, amazingly, none of the satire that I have presented is too far off the wall or even much of an exaggeration. Thus I believe that instead of spending so much time and money on issues such as student loans, changing genders, gay pride, even the environment, important as they are, Democrats need to address the blatant racism, religious intolerance, as well as the emoluments and bribes solicited by both the Fuhrer and his Kourt. Most of all, however, they need to accuse Republican Congressmen and Senators, as well as the Ku Klux Kourt, not only of being outright racists and bigots, but accomplices to the murders of civilians who have not even been convicted of actual crimes! My warning: beware, at some point, there will be no respect for law on either side and even legitimate juries will permit a victim or a victim's family's retaliation against crimes of the Ku Klux Kourt as well as the crimes of the fascists they actually represent! There needs to be a peaceful alternative to violence and it is to VOTE before that too is ruled illegal by the Ku Klux Kourt!!!

Al Finkelstein. 9/10/25