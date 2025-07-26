 
Most Popular Choices
General News      

Heroes of Conviction to be Honored at 2025 Whistleblower Summit

(Page 1 of 3 pages)

Press Release
Heroes of Conviction to be Honored at 2025 Whistleblower Summit

Senator Tom Tillis, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Ukrainian-American Lev Parnas, and Journalists Wayne Madsen and Jerry Ashton to Receive Prestigious Pillar Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. The 13th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival will celebrate extraordinary courage in the face of adversity, honoring four remarkable individuals who chose truth over politics, public awareness over silence.

WHAT: The Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival

WHEN: July 30, 2025 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM EDT

WHERE: The McCelland Room, National Press Club, Washington, D.C.

The 2025 Pillar Award Recipients

Political Courage Across the Aisle

Senator Tom Tillis (R-NC) and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) will receive the coveted Pillar Award for their unwavering commitment to putting their constituents' welfare above political gain, a rare display of bipartisan integrity in today's polarized climate.

Truth in the Face of Power

Lev Parnas, Russian-American businessman, will be honored for his pivotal role in exposing critical facts during the Trump-Ukraine scandal, demonstrating undiminished loyalty to his adopted homeland of Ukraine and the principles of democratic accountability.

Service Beyond the Uniform

Jerry Ashton, Navy veteran and former military journalist, receives recognition for his extraordinary post-service mission. As co-founder of Undue Medical Debt (2014), he raised national awareness about the cost of unpayable healthcare while also helping to forgive over $20 billion in medical debt for more than 10 million Americans. His latest charity venture, End Veteran Debt, extends this life-changing work by eliminating debt for military members who have left service.

A Legacy of Truth-Telling

The Pillar Award, established in 2012, is the highest honor bestowed upon the whistleblower community. Previous recipients include political leaders from both parties

ï ? ? €Elizabeth Warren, Rand Paul, Cory Booker, Chuck Grassley, and Ron Wyden,ï ? ? €alongside legendary truth-tellers Daniel Ellsberg, Bradley Birkenfeld, and Frank Serpico.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
