Here is a big question for you

Do businesses have to grow to succeed and remain profitable or is growth a concession to the competitive Zeitgeist that is hard-wired into the capitalist Brave New World model of feeding the wolf so he doesn't devour you or getting good at playing the game so you arent played?

Do you know what I am saying?

I googled to see how a tree grows, if it slows down in maturity. The answers that I got were not that helpful because they were stuck in an old framework based on old science. (By that I mean, 10 year old science!)

By the new business model, we have to apply what science has learned about the mysterious symbiotic nature of forest communities. Thank god there are still healthy forest communities for science to study! Most forests are dumbed down, just like most human communities, but a healthy forest community is nurtured by its understory. There, in the understory, is the mind of the forest and it operates quantumly. (I am done trying to explain what I mean by the quantum mind of Nature. Google it yourself.)

So, I do think that bigger is not better and it hasnt been better for at least 50 years. It might be, but organic is the priority and if growth is desirable for the success of an organic business, lets, please make sure we agree on what success means! It means, not just being sustainable, but sinking roots into the understory of the community in which a business is planting itself.

Look, if we are not going to succumb to AI, we have to embrace the superintelligence of the quantum nature and organic nature of our own human capacities and that of the natural world that is often referred to as Mother Nature.

We have to revamp what it means to be in business in the 21st century. It certainly has nothing to do with making ourselves rich. That didnt work for the 20th century, but the 20th century had a lot to learn. Now we have learned it. (I mean some of us have.) Clean up your use of the internet. Use it as a tool of consciousness.

The clock is ticking.