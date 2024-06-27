 
Hebrew Bible-based Israel is an Orphan Maker

By
An orphanage bombed by Israel in Gaza in 2009.
(Image by International Solidarity Movement)   Details   DMCA

As of April 29, 2024, the Jewish state of Israel has slaughtered over 14,500 children in Gaza. Israel has also caused at least 17,000 Palestinian children to become orphans in Gaza (if you think the Palestinians and Hamas caused this to happen, please read this article). There are so many children who are wounded and whose family has been killed 'wounded child, no surviving family - WCNSF' is the initialism that medical workers in Gaza have created to classify these child victims. In at least one case, a Palestinian child in Rafah, Sabreen Jouda, came into the world minutes after her mother and family were killed in an Israeli bombing. Her mother was killed by the Israeli bomb, more than likely a bomb the Biden administration and US politicians from both parties provided, along with her father and four-year-old sister. When first responders learned her mother was 30 weeks' pregnant, they rushed her to a hospital where an emergency cesarean section was performed, bringing Sabreen Jouda into the world, out of the dead body of her mother.

In addition to the above Israeli slaughter children in Gaza, it is estimated that there are at least 4,000 dead children under the rubble.

The ungodly and cruel slaughter Israel is carrying out in Gaza is destroying complete and extended Palestinian families. This eye-opening article explains how one man has had 270 family and extended family members killed by Israel and its US politicians who enable the Jewish state to inflict genocide on the Palestinian people of Gaza.

All the horror and pain Israel has, and is currently, inflicting on the people in Gaza is in line with the Hebrew Bible, what the Christians call the Old Testament. Israeli PM Netanyahu gave a speech to the Israeli army invoking a genocidal passage from their Hebrew Bible in which he said,

"You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible. 1 Samuel 15:3 'Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass'."

The Israeli military is carrying out the Hebrew Bible-based slaughter, sparing no one in Gaza.

Judaism is the original Abrahamic man-made "revealed" religion. Its god is cruel and violent and is of profound influence of all of the Abrahamic "revealed" religions that sprang out of Judaism: Christianity, Islam and Mormonism. In The Age of Reason, The Complete Edition, Thomas Paine made the important observation that "Belief in a cruel god makes a cruel man." Judaism and the other Abrahamic "revealed" religions prove Thomas Paine to be correct time after time.

Imagine how much better the world will be once reason and nature-based Deism overcomes the Abrahamic "revealed" religions. The orders for genocide from an imaginary cruel god and the accompanying belief of people of faith that they are required to fulfill those ungodly orders will be replaced with this enlightened belief expressed by Thomas Paine in The Age of Reason,

"I believe in the equality of man; and I believe that religious duties consist in doing justice, loving mercy, and endeavoring to make our fellow-creatures happy."
Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web
 
Bob Johnson

Belief in the ungodly and cruel Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament is the root cause of the genocide Israel is carrying out in Gaza. As the Deist Thomas Paine wrote in The Age of Reason, The Complete Edition, "Belief in a cruel god makes a cruel man."

Nature's God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Nature's God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 27, 2024 at 3:01:16 PM

Robert Gormley

You make a good point. Genocide is being committed in Gaza, annd Israel is doing the genocide. You can blame the Bible , but it is Netanyahu who is giving the orders. Jesus gave us the new way, but the Jews don't accept Jesus as the Messiah. The New Testament states that only a remnant of Israel will be saved, most likely because of their rejection of Jesus as the Messiah. They , for the most part, aren't really that holy of a people. The US is just as complicit with their "blank check" mentality concerning Israel.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 30, 2024 at 6:41:15 AM

Blair Gelbond

Imagine

Imagine there's no Heaven

It's easy if you try

No Hell below us

Above us only sky

Imagine all the people
Living for today
Ah, ah, ah-ah

Imagine there's no countries
It isn't hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion, too

Imagine all the people
Living life in peace
Yoo-hoo, ooh-ooh

You may say I'm a dreamer

But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world
Yoo-hoo, ooh-ooh

You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will live as one

John Lennon

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 27, 2024 at 7:01:28 PM

Robert Gormley

Lennon was actually describing heaven and I guess he didn't know it. His point was spot on, however.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 30, 2024 at 6:44:39 AM

Blair Gelbond

Thank you, Robert.

Heaven-realms may be temporary

It is interesting that Buddhism and other eastern paths report that our physical plane is not the only realm of existence. That heaven and hell realms exist on more subtle planes, that we can experience these after death --- and that they are as temporary as life on Earth.

I see Lennon's vision as a gift to us all.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 30, 2024 at 1:12:15 PM

