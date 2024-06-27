Hebrew Bible-based Israel is an Orphan Maker



An orphanage bombed by Israel in Gaza in 2009.

(Image by International Solidarity Movement) Details DMCA



As of April 29, 2024, the Jewish state of Israel has slaughtered over 14,500 children in Gaza. Israel has also caused at least 17,000 Palestinian children to become orphans in Gaza (if you think the Palestinians and Hamas caused this to happen, please read this article). There are so many children who are wounded and whose family has been killed 'wounded child, no surviving family - WCNSF' is the initialism that medical workers in Gaza have created to classify these child victims. In at least one case, a Palestinian child in Rafah, Sabreen Jouda, came into the world minutes after her mother and family were killed in an Israeli bombing. Her mother was killed by the Israeli bomb, more than likely a bomb the Biden administration and US politicians from both parties provided, along with her father and four-year-old sister. When first responders learned her mother was 30 weeks' pregnant, they rushed her to a hospital where an emergency cesarean section was performed, bringing Sabreen Jouda into the world, out of the dead body of her mother.

In addition to the above Israeli slaughter children in Gaza, it is estimated that there are at least 4,000 dead children under the rubble.

The ungodly and cruel slaughter Israel is carrying out in Gaza is destroying complete and extended Palestinian families. This eye-opening article explains how one man has had 270 family and extended family members killed by Israel and its US politicians who enable the Jewish state to inflict genocide on the Palestinian people of Gaza.

All the horror and pain Israel has, and is currently, inflicting on the people in Gaza is in line with the Hebrew Bible, what the Christians call the Old Testament. Israeli PM Netanyahu gave a speech to the Israeli army invoking a genocidal passage from their Hebrew Bible in which he said,

"You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible. 1 Samuel 15:3 'Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass'."

The Israeli military is carrying out the Hebrew Bible-based slaughter, sparing no one in Gaza.

Judaism is the original Abrahamic man-made "revealed" religion. Its god is cruel and violent and is of profound influence of all of the Abrahamic "revealed" religions that sprang out of Judaism: Christianity, Islam and Mormonism. In The Age of Reason, The Complete Edition, Thomas Paine made the important observation that "Belief in a cruel god makes a cruel man." Judaism and the other Abrahamic "revealed" religions prove Thomas Paine to be correct time after time.

Imagine how much better the world will be once reason and nature-based Deism overcomes the Abrahamic "revealed" religions. The orders for genocide from an imaginary cruel god and the accompanying belief of people of faith that they are required to fulfill those ungodly orders will be replaced with this enlightened belief expressed by Thomas Paine in The Age of Reason,

"I believe in the equality of man; and I believe that religious duties consist in doing justice, loving mercy, and endeavoring to make our fellow-creatures happy."