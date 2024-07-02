Heather Cox Richardson Responds to SCOTUS Immunity Ruling

Heather Cox Richardson, American historian, author, and professor of history at Boston College, has posted a video with her response to the Supreme Court's decision that the U.S. President is above the law, saying. "I cannot emphasize enough what a disaster this is for American Democracy," calling it a "coup...it is not a bloody coup, it is a legal coup, and it has been a long time coming."

But she has some words of hope.

