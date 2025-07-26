

Convicted US felon to arrive in Scotland:

(Image by original graphic) Details DMCA

of the Scottish news outlet, The National, didn't have to name names in its clever headline: 'Convicted US felon to arrive in Scotland: Republican leader, who was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, will visit golf courses."

In a video, one of the paper's journalists, Laura Pollock, holds the print version while stating: "Supporters of Donald Trump are very angry at our front page this morning but we have a challenge for them. Which part is factually inaccurate?"

Yahoo News reported, "The description "convicted US felon" is factually accurate. Trump was convicted(archived) on May 30, 2024, by a Manhattan jury on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, related to hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Although he received an "unconditional discharge" sentence on Jan. 10, 2025 -- meaning no prison time, probation or fines -- the conviction remains on his record.

The National is a Scottish daily newspaper owned by Newsquest Media Group, which has been a subsidiary of the American media company Gannett -- publisher of USA Today -- since 1999. It began publication (archived) on Nov. 24, 2014, and was the first daily newspaper in Scotland to support Scottish independence. Media Bias/Fact Check, a tool that provides transparency to a source's biases and objectivity, rated (archived) The National as "Left-Center biased based on editorial positions that moderately favor the left" while giving it a "High" rating for factual reporting due to "the use of credible sources and a clean fact-check record."