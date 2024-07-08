Hate Rears Its Ugly Head

"I see my role as an opportunity to serve as a visible and vocal advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community in our neighborhood."



- Greg Wright, President

North Hollywood West Neighborhood Council



As part of the City of Los Angeles' celebration of Pride Month, the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment introduced LGBTQIA+ leaders from across the Neighborhood Council system. When interviewed for this series Greg Wright, President of the North Hollywood West Neighborhood Council, stated he works "to create a welcoming and inclusive environment within the Council and our broader community". He also stressed the need to foster "respectful dialogue [to ensure] that LGBTQIA+ voices are heard and valued".

Wright's leadership is significant because his neighborhood includes Saticoy Elementary School. Last year this school was the site of a violent protest against a Pride celebration where members of the LGBTQIA+ and their allies were anything but welcomed on the streets of North Hollywood. As young elementary school students were escorted through the crowd to attend class they were subjected to homophobic slurs. A mob descended on a member of the trans community threatening their safety as they stood on a public sidewalk. A person holding a pride flag fought to hold on as the protestors tried to rip it from her hands.

Unfortunately, Wright's support of the LGBTQIA+ community is not shared by all of his fellow Board Members. Business Representative Adriana Gomez sent the following email to Eunisses Hernandez, Chair of the Los Angeles City Council's Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee:

I am a daughter of Mexican immigrants and mother to a beautiful daughter. I was born in the San Fernando Valley and I raised a family here as well.



I have seen first hand the increased pressure from a small group of aggressive activists in the LGTBQ+ community who have hijacked our education system in the name of equity and inclusion. Our classrooms have become a battleground for these activists to push an agenda that has no place in the schools, where math, reading, science and history should be our main focus.



Children are not able to grasp the ideologies being pushed by adults fighting their own mental health.



Being inclusive and diverse does not mean introducing children to sex or gender ideologies that they cannot understand at such an early age. It also does not mean providing oversexualized material to children in the name of inclusion.



I kindly ask that you consider the children's well being over the feelings of activists and keep the classrooms as a place where children can learn age appropriate material and not LGTBQ+ ideologies that are not inclusive, but divisive at its core.



As we celebrate Pride Month, let's remember that the current movement is no longer about equality, but instead it is about a small group of people fighting for power over schools, social media, politics and family values. We live in an amazing city where diversity is our norm. We welcome everyone with open arms, but please leave our children and schools alone.



--



Adriana Gomez



NC NoHo West Board



Chair, Planning & Land Use Committee



Budget Advocate Board Representative





