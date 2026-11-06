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Has Trump Quietly Surrendered Control of the Strait of Hormuz?

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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The Difference Between Military Power and Military Reality
The Difference Between Military Power and Military Reality
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Has Trump Quietly Surrendered Control of the Strait of Hormuz?

ABBAS SADEGHIAN, PH.D.

The Difference Between Military Power and Military Reality

The most revealing developments in war are not always announced by presidents, generals, or diplomats. Sometimes they become visible through the ordinary movement of ships, aircraft, and commercial traffic. In the Persian Gulf, the recent passage of vessels from China, India, Iraq, and Qatar through the Strait of Hormuz raises a fundamental question about the actual balance of power between the United States and Iran. President Donald Trump continues to project American military strength, yet Iran is publicly identifying countries whose vessels may pass through one of the world's most strategically important waterways. Iranian officials also report that American naval forces are not intercepting those vessels. The implications extend far beyond maritime commerce. They concern the effectiveness of American military pressure, Iran's ability to exercise control over the strait, and the possibility that Washington has already begun accepting a practical accommodation with Tehran.

The central issue is not whether the United States possesses greater military power than Iran. It unquestionably does. The issue is whether that superiority has enabled Washington to impose its preferred maritime arrangements or whether the geography of the Persian Gulf, the vulnerability of regional energy infrastructure, and the economic interests of other major powers have compelled the United States to accept limits on its military operations. The movement of commercial vessels through Hormuz provides an unusually revealing way to examine this question.

The Strait of Hormuz: Geography as a Military Weapon

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important geographical choke points in the world. At its narrowest, it is approximately 21 nautical miles wide, with established shipping lanes occupying only a fraction of that distance. Commercial vessels entering and leaving the Persian Gulf must navigate a confined maritime corridor surrounded by Iranian territory, islands, coastal installations, and military surveillance systems. Unlike the open ocean, where ships can disperse across vast distances, the strait forces maritime traffic into relatively predictable routes.

This geographical reality has profound military consequences. Four centuries ago, coastal artillery positioned along a narrow passage could threaten vessels attempting to enter a harbor. Modern military technology has made such defensive advantages far more formidable. Antiship missiles, drones, naval mines, fast attack craft, and electronic surveillance systems allow a coastal power to threaten commercial shipping without possessing a navy comparable to that of its adversary. Iran does not need to destroy the American Fifth Fleet to make passage through Hormuz extremely costly. It needs to preserve enough military capability to threaten ships and infrastructure that cannot easily be replaced or protected.

The Persian Gulf is also surrounded by highly concentrated energy infrastructure. Saudi Arabia's oil installations, including facilities operated by Aramco, as well as export terminals, refineries, desalination plants, and natural gas facilities throughout the Gulf, represent extraordinarily valuable and vulnerable assets. A military confrontation that expands from naval operations to attacks against this infrastructure could produce economic consequences far exceeding the immediate military losses. Consequently, the strategic value of Hormuz lies not simply in controlling a narrow passage but in the ability to threaten the economic stability of the entire region.

Why the Passage of Chinese and Indian Ships Matters

Iran's decision to exempt vessels associated with China, India, Iraq, and Qatar from restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz is a significant development. According to statements attributed to Amir Hayat Moqaddam, deputy chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, vessels from these countries are permitted to pass, and American forces are not intercepting them. Tehran has also reportedly connected these arrangements to political support, access to essential goods, and transit payments.

These developments deserve attention because commercial shipping through an active military confrontation is not an ordinary business decision. A large tanker represents an enormous financial investment, carries valuable cargo, and is operated by a crew whose safety depends on the conditions along its route. Shipping companies, charterers, insurers, and governments must evaluate military risks before authorizing such voyages. The regular movement of commercial vessels through a contested maritime corridor therefore indicates that the parties involved have identified a workable basis for passage.

This is particularly important in the case of China and India. Both countries depend heavily on imported energy, and both have major economic interests in the stability of Gulf shipping. Their governments cannot treat the destruction or seizure of commercial vessels as an acceptable routine cost of trade. When vessels associated with these countries proceed through Hormuz under Iranian authorization, the movement reflects calculations about the likely behavior of the military forces operating in the region.

The most important observation is that the passage is taking place while American naval forces remain active in the area. Iran is publicly exercising influence over which countries receive favorable treatment, while the United States is not preventing every vessel operating under those arrangements from proceeding. This pattern suggests a degree of practical military accommodation, whether achieved through diplomatic intermediaries, operational communication, or reciprocal restraint. In military affairs, an understanding does not always require a signed document. Sometimes the evidence is found in what armed forces deliberately choose not to do.

Has Washington Accepted a New Military Reality?

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

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The Agreement Behind the Scenes: What Washington and Tehran Are Not Telling Us

The most important development in the Strait of Hormuz may not be what Washington and Tehran are publicly announcing, but what they have quietly agreed to tolerate. The behavior of American and Iranian military forces increasingly suggests the existence of an informal understanding, negotiated directly or through intermediaries, that allows both governments to avoid a confrontation neither can afford to escalate indefinitely.

Consider the situation. Iran publicly identifies China, India, Iraq, and Qatar as countries whose vessels may pass through the Strait of Hormuz. American naval forces remain in the region, possessing overwhelming conventional military superiority, yet they reportedly do not interfere with these authorized movements. This is not a trivial observation. Military forces operating in a narrow and heavily monitored maritime corridor do not simply overlook the passage of major commercial vessels. Their commanders operate under rules of engagement established by political and military authorities.

The crucial question is therefore not whether the United States has the military capability to intercept these vessels. It does. The question is why Washington is choosing not to exercise that capability.

One plausible explanation is that an understanding has already been reached behind the scenes. Iran permits selected commercial traffic, while the United States refrains from interfering with those particular movements. Tehran avoids provoking a comprehensive American military response, while Washington avoids disrupting the energy supplies of China, India, and other countries whose economic interests are deeply connected to the Persian Gulf.

Such an arrangement would serve both governments. Trump could continue portraying his military campaign as a demonstration of American strength, while Iranian leaders could emphasize their ability to regulate access to the world's most strategically important oil passage. Each side could claim success before its domestic audience without publicly acknowledging the concessions necessary to prevent a broader war.

Qatar and Oman are particularly relevant because both have experience facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran. Diplomatic intermediaries can transmit understandings that neither government wishes to announce. Military restraint can then become the practical expression of political negotiations conducted outside public view.

The decline in international oil prices adds another dimension. Financial markets respond not merely to presidential speeches but to expectations about shipping, energy supplies, and the likelihood of escalation. A substantial reduction in the geopolitical risk premium is consistent with growing expectations that the confrontation is moving toward some form of accommodation.

The distinction between a formal agreement and an informal understanding is important. Governments do not need to sign a treaty to establish operational boundaries. During the Cold War, adversaries frequently developed practical rules for avoiding direct military confrontation while continuing to denounce one another publicly. Similar arrangements can emerge in the Persian Gulf.

The available maritime evidence does not establish that a secret agreement has been signed. It does, however, provide a serious basis for examining whether American and Iranian authorities have established an operational understanding that allows selected vessels to move without interference.

If that is what has happened, the political implications are substantial. Trump may have discovered that overwhelming military superiority does not translate into unrestricted control of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, meanwhile, may have demonstrated that geographical leverage and the vulnerability of regional energy infrastructure can compel even a much stronger adversary to negotiate.

The real story may therefore be unfolding not in presidential press conferences but through diplomatic intermediaries, military instructions, and the uninterrupted movement of commercial vessels.

The strongest evidence of an agreement behind the scenes may be precisely what is not happening: American warships are not stopping the vessels Iran has authorized to pass. Washington and Tehran continue their public confrontation, but their operational behavior suggests that both are learning to live with an arrangement neither is ready to acknowledge.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 6, 2026 at 7:28:10 AM

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