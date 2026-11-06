

The Difference Between Military Power and Military Reality

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Has Trump Quietly Surrendered Control of the Strait of Hormuz?

ABBAS SADEGHIAN, PH.D.

The Difference Between Military Power and Military Reality

The most revealing developments in war are not always announced by presidents, generals, or diplomats. Sometimes they become visible through the ordinary movement of ships, aircraft, and commercial traffic. In the Persian Gulf, the recent passage of vessels from China, India, Iraq, and Qatar through the Strait of Hormuz raises a fundamental question about the actual balance of power between the United States and Iran. President Donald Trump continues to project American military strength, yet Iran is publicly identifying countries whose vessels may pass through one of the world's most strategically important waterways. Iranian officials also report that American naval forces are not intercepting those vessels. The implications extend far beyond maritime commerce. They concern the effectiveness of American military pressure, Iran's ability to exercise control over the strait, and the possibility that Washington has already begun accepting a practical accommodation with Tehran.

The central issue is not whether the United States possesses greater military power than Iran. It unquestionably does. The issue is whether that superiority has enabled Washington to impose its preferred maritime arrangements or whether the geography of the Persian Gulf, the vulnerability of regional energy infrastructure, and the economic interests of other major powers have compelled the United States to accept limits on its military operations. The movement of commercial vessels through Hormuz provides an unusually revealing way to examine this question.

The Strait of Hormuz: Geography as a Military Weapon

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important geographical choke points in the world. At its narrowest, it is approximately 21 nautical miles wide, with established shipping lanes occupying only a fraction of that distance. Commercial vessels entering and leaving the Persian Gulf must navigate a confined maritime corridor surrounded by Iranian territory, islands, coastal installations, and military surveillance systems. Unlike the open ocean, where ships can disperse across vast distances, the strait forces maritime traffic into relatively predictable routes.

This geographical reality has profound military consequences. Four centuries ago, coastal artillery positioned along a narrow passage could threaten vessels attempting to enter a harbor. Modern military technology has made such defensive advantages far more formidable. Antiship missiles, drones, naval mines, fast attack craft, and electronic surveillance systems allow a coastal power to threaten commercial shipping without possessing a navy comparable to that of its adversary. Iran does not need to destroy the American Fifth Fleet to make passage through Hormuz extremely costly. It needs to preserve enough military capability to threaten ships and infrastructure that cannot easily be replaced or protected.

The Persian Gulf is also surrounded by highly concentrated energy infrastructure. Saudi Arabia's oil installations, including facilities operated by Aramco, as well as export terminals, refineries, desalination plants, and natural gas facilities throughout the Gulf, represent extraordinarily valuable and vulnerable assets. A military confrontation that expands from naval operations to attacks against this infrastructure could produce economic consequences far exceeding the immediate military losses. Consequently, the strategic value of Hormuz lies not simply in controlling a narrow passage but in the ability to threaten the economic stability of the entire region.

Why the Passage of Chinese and Indian Ships Matters

Iran's decision to exempt vessels associated with China, India, Iraq, and Qatar from restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz is a significant development. According to statements attributed to Amir Hayat Moqaddam, deputy chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, vessels from these countries are permitted to pass, and American forces are not intercepting them. Tehran has also reportedly connected these arrangements to political support, access to essential goods, and transit payments.

These developments deserve attention because commercial shipping through an active military confrontation is not an ordinary business decision. A large tanker represents an enormous financial investment, carries valuable cargo, and is operated by a crew whose safety depends on the conditions along its route. Shipping companies, charterers, insurers, and governments must evaluate military risks before authorizing such voyages. The regular movement of commercial vessels through a contested maritime corridor therefore indicates that the parties involved have identified a workable basis for passage.

This is particularly important in the case of China and India. Both countries depend heavily on imported energy, and both have major economic interests in the stability of Gulf shipping. Their governments cannot treat the destruction or seizure of commercial vessels as an acceptable routine cost of trade. When vessels associated with these countries proceed through Hormuz under Iranian authorization, the movement reflects calculations about the likely behavior of the military forces operating in the region.

The most important observation is that the passage is taking place while American naval forces remain active in the area. Iran is publicly exercising influence over which countries receive favorable treatment, while the United States is not preventing every vessel operating under those arrangements from proceeding. This pattern suggests a degree of practical military accommodation, whether achieved through diplomatic intermediaries, operational communication, or reciprocal restraint. In military affairs, an understanding does not always require a signed document. Sometimes the evidence is found in what armed forces deliberately choose not to do.

Has Washington Accepted a New Military Reality?

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