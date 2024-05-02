 
Login/Register Login | Register
66 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 5/2/24

Hartmut Rosa on Resonance (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Walter Ong
Walter Ong
(Image by josemota from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) May 2, 2024: My favorite scholar is my former teacher at Saint Louis University, the American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and cultural historian and pioneering media ecology theorist Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955). In my adult life (I turned 80 recently), I have devoted an enormous amount of time and energy to writing about Ong's mature work from the early 1950s onward.

For example, I have written about his account of our contemporary secondary oral culture in my essay "Secondary Orality and Consciousness Today" in the anthology Media, Consciousness, and Culture: Explorations of Walter Ong's Thought, edited by Bruce E. Gronbeck, Thomas J. Farrell, and Paul A. Soukup (Sage Publishing, 1991, pp. 194-209).

Now, I recently learned about Hartmut Rosa's 2019 book Resonance: A Sociology of Our Relationship to the World, translated from the German by James C. Wagner (Polity; orig. German ed., 2016).

For Prof. Dr. Hartmut Rosa (born in 1965; Ph.D., Humboldt University of Berlin, 1997; with a dissertation on the political philosophy of Charles Taylor), his 2019 book Resonance is a follow up to his 2013 book Social Acceleration: A New Theory of Modernity, translated by Jonathan Trejo-Mathys (Columbia University Press).

In Rosa's "References" in his book Resonance (pp. 504-528), he lists seven works by Taylor (p. 526). According to the "Index" (pp. 529-554 at 552), Rosa discusses Taylor on pages 20, 33-34, 88, 111, 115-117, 126, 133-138, 188, 198, 365, 391-392, and 413.

Now, what Rosa and others refer to as modernity emerged in our Western cultural history after the Gutenberg printing press emerged in Europe in the mid-1450s. Ong discusses the emergence of the Gutenberg printing press in his massively researched 1958 book Ramus, Method, and the Decay of Dialogue: From the Art of Discourse to the Art of Reason (Harvard University Press). The French Renaissance logician and educational reformer and Protestant martyr Peter Ramus (1515-1572) was a prolific and influential writer in his day.

Ong's massively researched 1958 book is his pioneering study of the print culture that emerged in our Western cultural history after the Gutenberg printing press emerged in Europe in the mid-1450s.

Othe pioneering studies of print culture in our Western cultural history include the following four books:

(1) Richard D. Altick's The English common Reader: A Social History of the Mass Reading Public, 1800-1900 (University of Chicago Press, 1957);

(2) Lucien Febvre and Henri-Jean Martin's The Coming of the Book: The Impact of Printing, 1450-1800, translated by David Gerard; edited by Geoffrey Nowell-Smith and David Wootton (Verso, 1976; orig. French ed., 1958);

(3) Jurgen Habermas' The Structural Transformation of the Public Sphere: an Inquiry into a Category of Bourgeois Society, translated by Thomas Burger with the assistance of Frederick Lawrence (MIT Press, 1991; orig. German ed., 1962);

(4) Marshall McLuhan's The Gutenberg Galaxy: The Making of Typographic Man (University of Toronto Press, 1962; for specific page references to McLuhan's discussion of Ong's publications about Ramus and Ramist logic, see the "Bibliographic Index" [pp. 286-287]).

Now, in the opening of Rosa's 2019 book Resonance, he says, "If acceleration is the problem, then resonance may well be the solution. This is the most concise formulation of the central thesis of this book, and it signals two important fundamental insights. First, the solution is not deceleration. . . . Second, if deceleration is not the solution, this also means that the problem must be defined more precisely. Modern societies [in the western world] are characterized by systematic changes in temporal structures for which acceleration may serve as a blanket term. I defined acceleration in my previous book, Social Acceleration, as growth in quantity per unit of time, which makes clear that we are dealing here with comprehensive processes of increase" (p. 1; his italics).

Rosa then goes on to discuss "the three great crises of the present day: [1] the environmental crisis, [2] the crisis of democracy, and [3] the psychological crisis (as manifested, for example, in ever-growing rates of burnout). The first indicates a disturbance in the relationship between human beings and our non-human environment or nature; the second a disturbance in our relationship to the social world; and the third a pathological disorder in our subjective relation to the self" (p. 2). Comprehensive, eh?

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Life Purpose; Lifestyle; Relationships; Self-development; Sociology, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend