Harold Adams Innis (1894-1952) and the Founding of Media Ecology Studies (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) May 9, 2025: I envision the present wide-ranging and, at times, deeply personal 12,456-word OEN article as a follow up to my wide-ranging and, at times, deeply personal 12,900-word OEN article titled "Thomas J. Farrell's Further Reflections on His Life and Work" (dated May 2, 2025), in which I mention the gorgeous American porn star Cory Chase by name 117 times. In the present 12,456-word OEN article, I mention the gorgeous Cory Chase by name 99 times - still 18 fewer times than in my 12,900-word OEN article dated May 2, 2025.

In addition to being a follow up to my earlier 12,900-word OEN article, I envision the present OEN article as a grand synthesis of some of my other OEN articles in which I also criticize the tragic anti-body heritage of Christianity as well. In the present OEN article, I also further contextualize my criticisms of the tragic anti-body heritage of Christianity in the broad cultural context of our Western cultural history in terms of media ecology - which I have written about frequently in some of my other OEN articles about the media ecology work of the American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and cultural historian and pioneering American media ecology theorist Walter Jackson Ong, Jr. (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955) of Saint Louis University, the Jesuit university in the City of St. Louis, Missouri - where over the years I took five courses from Father Ong.

You see, over all the years of my writing and publishing about Ong's media ecology work, I have felt like a man on a prophetic mission. Consequently, in the present OEN article, as I construct my grand synthesis here, I also feel like a man on a prophetic mission to call your attention to certain things that I think are importance for you to know about and for you to notice in your life.

Whew! That's a wide-ranging agenda for one OEN article.

In addition, in the present OEN article, I say goodbye to the Argentine Pope Francis (1936-2025), the first Jesuit pope, and hello to the new American Pope Leo XIV (born Robert Prevost in Chicago, Illinois, on September 14, 1955), who was elected the new pope of the worldwide Roman Catholic Church on May 8, 2025.

If you listen with your heart to what I say in the present OEN article, you will hear me singing about my love not only for the gorgeous 44-year-old American porn star Cory Chase, but also for the now-deceased media ecologists Walter Ong (1912-2003), Marshall McLuhan (1911-1980), and Harold Adams Innis (1894-1952) and for the now-deceased the Swiss psychiatrist and psychological theorist Carl Gustav Jung (1875-1961) and for the now-deceased American Jungian psychotherapist and psychological theorist Robert Moore (1942-2016).

Even though I once again sing my praises of the gorgeous 44-year-old American porn star Cory Chase already has millions of fans who enjoy watching her perform in her various porn videos that are available to view free on the internet. Even though I once again in the present OEN article call her to the attention of OEN readers, I do so primarily to express my enthusiasm for her gorgeous body and her wonderful performances - but not necessarily to win more fans for her work among OEN readers. (In the present OEN article, the word "porn" appears 136 times.)

However, I would very much like to win over more OEN readers of the present OEN article as fans of media ecology.

That's a wide-ranging agenda. Let's get started.

The pioneering Canadian media ecology theorist Harold Adams Innis (1894-1952; Ph.D. in economics, University of Chicago, 1940) was an intellectual giant at the University of Toronto, when the pioneering Canadian media ecology theorist Marshall McLuhan (1911-1980; Ph.D. in English, Cambridge University, 1943) joined the English faculty of St. Mike's, the Catholic college, at the University of Toronto - a Canaidan university on the model of English universities.

In 1951, McLuhan published his first book: The Mechanical Bride: Folklore of Industrial Man (sic) (Vanguard Press). In any event, McLuhan heard that Innis had put his 1951 book on the reading list in one of his courses at the University of Toronto. And McLuhan was duly impressed with this and decided to become acquainted with Innis. McLuhan and Innis did become acquainted with one another before Innis died in 1952.

Now, McLuhan's 1951 book The Mechanical Bride did not foreshadow McLuhan's two important books in the 1960s that helped establish the scholarly field of media ecology studies: (1) The Gutenberg Galaxy: The Making of Typographic Man (sic) (University of Toronto Press, 1962) and (2) Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man (sic) (McGraw-Hill, 1964).

Those two books catapulted Marshall McLuhan to unprecedented fame for an academic - and to enormous controversy. To this day, McLuhan is still the most widely known academic in the Western world.

Now, from Paris, Father Ong dispatched a review-article of his former teacher Marshall McLuhan's new 1951 book The Mechanical Bride: Folklore of Industrial Man (sic) titled "The Mechanical Bride: Christen The Folklore of Industrial Man" to Social Order, 2(2), pp. 79-85. The word "Christen" in the title of Ong's review-article is Ong's editorializing - but editorializing in a way that he apparently felt that the Catholic convert McLuhan would not object to.

