Happy New Year: from Your President in Christ, Donald J. Trump

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August 2018)

"How do you spell ICE in German? GESTAPO." (S. Jonas, May 2025)

First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.

Pastor Martin Niemoller. (c. 1946)

A consideration of the multi-pronged threats represented by the Second Trump Administration and its ideological/functional base as spelled out in great detail in "P2025" that are aimed at destroying Constitutional Democracy in the United States is one that I have written on many times in this space and will certainly be doing so again. This column focuses (once again) on the most recent element of the TrumpRepubloFascist regime's ongoing attempt to impose a form of "Christian Nationalism" on our Constitutional Republic. It is a topic upon which I have most recently commented here. What brings me back to it so soon are the well-noted "Christmas Greetings" with which the Trumpers chose to adorn the usual, time-honored Federal government "holiday greetings" on its various websites.

The "greetings" included:

" ' Today we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,' Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote. 'May His light bring peace, hope, and joy to you and your families.' "

"Posts by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Homeland Security Department and the Labor Department followed in a similar vein. 'The joyous message of Christmas is the hope of Eternal Life through Christ,' Mr. Rubio said."

" 'Let Earth Receive Her King,' the Labor Department said."

The Times article noted that "Government officials have traditionally steered clear of such overtly religious language, as the Constitution bans an official state religion. The First Amendment's establishment clause prohibits the government from establishing a religion or favoring one religion over another, while the free exercise clause protects the religious expression of all faiths. [The exact wording of, as it happened, is the first clause of the First Amendment to the Constitution is: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, . . ."]

"In response to a request for comment, a White House spokeswoman, Anna Kelly, issued a short statement [obviously issued in the "Christmas spirit"], saying: 'Who are the critics? You? And Merry Christmas!' "

One of the most extensive Christmas messages was posted by the Homeland Security Department on Christmas Eve. It read, 'We are blessed to share a nation and a Savior,' and included a video that featured images including the American flag, Christmas trees, Santa Claus, President Trump and a Nativity scene, along with the words 'Remember the miracle of Christ's birth.' " (One could note a certain irony in the fact that it is, of course, the DHS ICE program which violates more than one clause-of/amendment-to the Constitution (beginning with the denial of "due process" upon being arrested)].

If this imposition of a particular religious ideology on a set of Federal Government websites were a one-off, one might say: "Oh what the hey. They're just having fun, expressing one particular of end-of-year holiday spirit." (As well, one could note that no Channukah greetings were posted during the Eight Days of the Jewish holiday. But some might note further that doing so could be considered argumentative.) However, and it is a big HOWEVER, this imposition of a particular religious viewpoint on a set of Federal government websites is not a stand-alone event.

Consider, for example, the commentary offered at the funeral of Charlie Kirk, by the Vice-President of the United Sates, J.D. Vance (who, some would say, occupies the pole position in the race for the 2028 Republican Presidential nomination):

"At the funeral for the assassinated Far Right leader, Charlie Kirk, on September 21, 2025, Vice-President J. D. Vance, [d]elivered an emotional tribute to Charlie Kirk . . . He said in part: "Charlie brought the truth that Jesus Christ was the King of Kings, and all truth flowed from this first and most important one. . . I have talked more about Jesus Christ in the past two weeks than I have in my entire time in public life,' Vance told the audience.' That is an undeniable legacy of the great Charlie Kirk. . . . For Charlie, we will rebuild this United States of America to greatness. For Charlie, we will never shrink, we will never cower, and we will never falter, even when staring down the barrel of a gun.' The vice president closed his Arizona remarks with a call to action, declaring Kirk both a hero to the United States of America and a martyr for the Christian faith."

Further, consider that last statement, from a Vice-President of the United States of America giving a funeral address for a member of his political party: "[Kirk was] a martyr for the Christian faith." Again let me say that I am writing on this subject again (and will continue to do so) because in addition to the overall and very real threat to U.S. Constitutional Democracy posed by what I call "TrumpRepubloFascism," is the very threat that it could be made into a particular kind of what one might call "TrumpReligioRepubloFascism." Specifically, distinguishing this form of fascism from many of the others that have over time been thrust upon humanity by authoritarian rulers and parties, based on what the RepubloFascists have already told us (e.g., again see the Vance speech above) this one would embed elements of a particular brand of Christian doctrine into whatever governing text they would choose to use to justify/underlie their governing modus operandi . Indeed, it must be re-emphasized that at the Kirk funeral there was a central focus on how Republican leadership went out of their way to connect Kirk's version of the Christian Faith to the Republican Party.

Below I am publishing once again an excerpt from my book, that is a fictional Inaugural Address delivered by a then-future-fictional Republican President, Jefferson Davis Hague, in which among other things he announces, and provides the rationale for, the conversion of the Republican Party to the "American Christian Nation Party." Of course among other basic provision of the Constitution that the TrumpRepubloFascists have already trampled upon is the first clause of the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or pro hibiting the free exercise thereof; . . . "

Author's Note: In 1996, I published a book (in its current printing) entitled "The 15% Solution: How the Republican Religious Right Took Control of the U.S., 1981-2022." In summary, it is a fictional history of the conversion of the United States from a democratic Constitutional Republic to an apartheid state governed by a dictatorship under the control of a successor to the Republican Party called the "American Christian Nation Party." To give the reader some idea of what nation would be about I present just below the "2nd Inaugural Address" of that party's President, J. D. Hague.

(The "J.D." was entirely coincidental. After all, I wrote the book in 1994-95. As it happened, the character's fictional parents were ardent segregationists who had named their second son after Jefferson Davis. As for the family name, they were descendants of the at-the-time-of-writing-still-well-known 1940's Mayor of Jersey City, N.J., Frank Hague. Their first son was named after Nathan Bedford Forrrest, one of the most well-known founders of the post-Civil War Ku Klux Klan.)

The 15% Solution: Chapter 10 --- 2008: The Second Inaugural Address of President Jefferson Davis Hague, December 25, 2008 (abridged)

My fellow Americans under God. I stand here before you on the birth day of our Lord Jesus Christ, anticipating in all humili ty the opportunity you have so gra ciously given me to continue to do His bidding as your President. And I can tell you that His bidding now is to continue to fight the good fight, for the Lord, and for you the American people under God.

In fighting this fight, to the best of my ability, blessed by both our Lord Jesus Christ and you, the American people under God, I am both pleased and privileged to be able to announce today the first step we of the Second Hague Administration have taken to do just that. We have converted our nation's leading political party, the Republican"'Christian Alliance, the party of God"'fearing people that has put you in complete con trol of the government here in Washington, into a brand"'new entity.

This is an historic decision, comparable to the one that estab lished the original Republican Party back in the mid"'19th centu ry. For all of us, Christian and pagan American alike, it will usher in a glorious new era of peace and harmony under the blessings of our Lord and his only son whose birthday we cele brate today, Jesus Christ.

Reflecting the spirit of our times, and the best of all American tradi tions, we have named our new party the American Chris tian Nation Party. For yes, in truth, declaring and carrying out Chris tian policies is the only way that we will be able to contin ue to fight the good fight to rescue our beloved country from the forces of sin, Godlessness, and liberalism [2] that continue to drag her down. . . .

To our friends who are not Christians we say first, join us, for the Chris tian Way is the Godly Way. But for those Ameri cans who choose to con tinue to exercise their right as an American to freely prac tice the reli gion of their choosing, a right we fiercely defend, we say ally with us, to carry out the work of the Lord. And let me make it very clear that no one has any thing to fear from our new party or the new poli cies we will be carrying out, as long as he is a loyal American, devot ed to God.

But let me also make it very clear that woe be to him who is God less, or worships a false God, or does not accept the Holy Bible as the innerant word of our Lord God and his only son Jesus Christ. For upon him will fall the wrath of God-- and our wrath too. Let that be known. . . .

Let me now turn to sharing with you the genesis of our brand new American Christian Nation Party. It sprang from the God"'inspired minds of the forefathers of our movement. And it is the thinking of some of them, both great and small, that I would like to share with you now.

To set the stage as it were, I will first turn to the writings of Thomas P. Monaghan, a Senior Counsel of the American Cen ter for Law and Justice (1994):

"In human existence there is only one moral order. This is an order that, through the grace of God, has been re vealed to all hu man beings. The Lord gives us reason and faith so that at all times and in all places, we are called to the good, which is ulti mately God Himself. We all-- Christians, pagans, and oth ers-- have this law engraved on our hearts, . . . The choice before us today is what it has always been: Christ or Caesar. Caesar can never give the hu man heart that for which it hun gers. Christ can."

And how in our country, with our valued Constitution, do we recon cile Caesar and Christ? The Rev. Pat himself told us (ACLU, 1992):

"The Constitution of the United States is a marvelous doc u ment for self"'government by Christian people [emphasis added]. But the minute you turn the document into the hands of non"'Christian peo ple and athe ist people, they can use it to de stroy the very foundation of our soci ety."

And the Rev. Pat Robertson told us how Christian governmental control is to be achieved and maintained (Freedom Writer, 2/95):

"Christians founded this nation, they built this nation, and for three hundred years they governed this nation. We can govern again. That's why I founded the Christian Co ali tion. . . . The mis sion of the Christian Coalition is sim ple: to mobilize Chris tians one precinct at a time, until once again we are the head and not the tail, and at the top rather than the bottom of our political system." [6]

And finally the Rev. Pat, in 1993 speaking at his Regent Uni ver sity law school, predicted that what we have now achieved would indeed be achieved by us (Clarkson): "One day, if we read the Bi ble correctly, we will rule and reign along with our sovereign, Jesus Christ."

And our revered Randall Terry, the founder of Operation Rescue, the prototype of those many organizations which now militantly protect and defend God's Way, said back in August 1993 (Foxman): "Our goal is a Christian nation. We have a biblical duty, we are called by God, to conquer this country. We don't want equal time. We don't want plu ralism." . . .

And finally, my friends, in an early version of Focus on the Family's Community Impact Curriculum, we are told: "[T]his was really a Christian nation and, as far as its founders were con cerned, to try separating Christianity from gov ernment is virtually im possible and would result in unthink able damage to the nation and its people."

It is this thinking and these thinkers and their successors that have provided the foundation of our new Party. But I want to tell you that our Party has not been formed with Christian lead ership alone. The ACNP provides nothing if it does not pro vide a "Big Tent" to accom modate many differing views on how we can best move our nation forward.

Thus I am pleased to announce that we have been joined by and wel come as integral parts of our new Party, among others The Or der, the Ku Klux Klan, the Leadership Coalitions for America, the Skinheads Factions, the Militias, Jews for Christ and Tradition, the Aryan Na tions, the Men of Liberty, the Pos se Comitatus, the Armed Survivalists, and Christian Iden tity.

The Republican"'Christian Alliance has been strong, and it has brought us a long way. But we have yet a long way to go, and it is the Ameri can Christian Nation Party that will get us there. In clos ing, my friends and fellow Christian Americans, let us join together in pledging alle giance to our new Christian flag [10]:

"I pledge allegiance to the Christian flag, and to the Saviour, for whose Kingdom it stands, one Saviour, cruci fied, risen, and coming again [11], with life and liberty for all who believe."

Thank you, my friends, God bless the God"'fearing, and good night.

For the references and notes that I used in composing this address, "The Second Inaugural Address of President Jefferson Davis Hague, December 25, 2008," taken from my book "The 15% Solution," originally published in 1996, see: Click Here.

For a disclaimer on that text, see, from the original publication of the book: "There is no indication or evidence that the Christian Coali tion, Keith Fournier, R.J. Rushdooney, Thomas P. Monaghan, the Rev. Pat Robertson, Kirk For dyce, Randall Terry, the Rev. Jerry Falwell, Mr. Robert Flood, Mrs. Cheryl Gillaspie, Mr. Robert Simonds, Focus on the Family, or any other organization, or any of the other historical personages mentioned in the 'Hague Second Inau gural' else where in this chapter or elsewhere in this book in a similar manner, would have sup ported or approved of any of the thoughts, positions, or actions taken by Jefferson Davis Hague or any member, employee, or associate of his government, either of the U.S. or the NAR, or of any of the events that occurred in the United States or the New American Republics subsequent to the delivery of the [entirely fictional] 'Hague Sec ond Inaugural Address' and the implementation of the policies car ried out pursuant to it."

Also, a lengthy list of references can be found in the earlier OEN re-publication of the Hague Presidential Address.