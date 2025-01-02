 
Most Popular Choices
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 1/2/25

Happy New Year! (from Japan)

By   1 comment

John Rachel
(Image by John Rachel)   Details   DMCA

Ten years ago, I wrote a song that I call my "holiday greeting to the world". I played all of the instruments and my wife and I performed it in my modest home recording studio. Then I made a video.

Since then we have seen humans plunge into more violence, more brutal inhumanity, death, destruction and suffering.

I wouldn't change a word of what I wrote back then. In fact, its message is more vital and timely than ever. We need to embrace one another in what unifies us as a species, not destroy one another over differences which in the grander scheme of things are irrelevant, if not petty.

As we approach 2025, may I wish the best year ever for you and those you love!

By the way, 'akemashite omedetou' means 'Happy New Year' in Japanese. Here are all of the lyrics to the song:

1st Verse:
It's a very special time of year For family and friends holiday cheer For those no longer with us We shed a tear A time to share A time of feast A time to care And pray for peace A time to give to those Who have the least

Chorus:
Merry Christmas Happy Hanukkah Peace be with us Happy New Year

2nd Verse:
This is the time to start anew Atheist Christian Muslim Jew To reach within And find the love inside of you Discard the old seek out the new Reject the false embrace the true To look ahead decide To bring out the best in you

Choruses:
Merry Christmas Happy Hanukkah Peace be with us Happy New Year
Akemashite Omedetou Peace be with you Happy New Year
Merry Christmas Happy Hanukkah Peace be with you Happy New Year

- Copyright 2014 - Words and music by John Rachel

Dancing Needles Music - ASCAP (All rights reserved.)

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written eight novels and three political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
