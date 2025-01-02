Happy New Year! (from Japan)

Ten years ago, I wrote a song that I call my "holiday greeting to the world". I played all of the instruments and my wife and I performed it in my modest home recording studio. Then I made a video.

Since then we have seen humans plunge into more violence, more brutal inhumanity, death, destruction and suffering.

I wouldn't change a word of what I wrote back then. In fact, its message is more vital and timely than ever. We need to embrace one another in what unifies us as a species, not destroy one another over differences which in the grander scheme of things are irrelevant, if not petty.

As we approach 2025, may I wish the best year ever for you and those you love!

By the way, 'akemashite omedetou' means 'Happy New Year' in Japanese. Here are all of the lyrics to the song:



1st Verse:

It's a very special time of year For family and friends holiday cheer For those no longer with us We shed a tear A time to share A time of feast A time to care And pray for peace A time to give to those Who have the least

Chorus:

Merry Christmas Happy Hanukkah Peace be with us Happy New Year



2nd Verse:

This is the time to start anew Atheist Christian Muslim Jew To reach within And find the love inside of you Discard the old seek out the new Reject the false embrace the true To look ahead decide To bring out the best in you



Choruses:

Merry Christmas Happy Hanukkah Peace be with us Happy New Year

Akemashite Omedetou Peace be with you Happy New Year

Merry Christmas Happy Hanukkah Peace be with you Happy New Year

