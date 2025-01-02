Happy New Year! (from Japan)

(Image by John Rachel) Details DMCA
Ten years ago, I wrote a song that I call my "holiday greeting to the world". I played all of the instruments and my wife and I performed it in my modest home recording studio. Then I made a video.
Since then we have seen humans plunge into more violence, more brutal inhumanity, death, destruction and suffering.
I wouldn't change a word of what I wrote back then. In fact, its message is more vital and timely than ever. We need to embrace one another in what unifies us as a species, not destroy one another over differences which in the grander scheme of things are irrelevant, if not petty.
As we approach 2025, may I wish the best year ever for you and those you love!
- Copyright 2014 - Words and music by John Rachel
Dancing Needles Music - ASCAP (All rights reserved.)
