Happy New Year -- We have work to do

I can't back this up

It's just a feeling, a gut feeling

That I get sometimes when I'm driving somewhere

Like the outskirts of this hurting town,

And I see a row of ramshackle houses with chipping paint

And junk on the porch,

And I wasn't in a very good mood to begin when

I heard on the radio that NASA is about to send

A space probe into lunar orbit

To find out how much water is on the moon.

And I can't think of a single reason

Why we should go to the moon again

When right here in Vermont

There are 3,500 homeless people.

It's cold and wet out.

First day of the new year.

I was walking down Merchants Row in Rutland

Heading for my favorite hang out,

A little cafe across from the theater

Where I order a latte and check my email.

The sidewalk was slippery, covered

By a thin dusting of icy snow.

As I passed the bookstore

I noticed that on the bench outside the entrance

There were newspapers spread out on the bench.

It took me a moment to realize that I was looking at Someone's bed.

The bookstore was closed for New Years Day.

Turned out the cafe was also closed.

I turned around and headed back to my car.

As I walked back to the parking lot I thought,

Richest country in the world!

Good thing we have all that money

So we can keep financing wars

And looking for water on the moon.

Just saying, in all the ways that count to me

We are the poorest country in the world.

Poor in compassion and empathy

Poor in vision.

Poor in character.

Poor in imagination.

Just take a walk or a drive though any American

Urban neighborhood

And look around.

Enjoy your latte.

I mean that.

Take care of yourself this new year,

We have work to do.