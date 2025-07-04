Happy 4th Grieve for Gaza.

Happy 4th, I think I'm gonna cry.

I think it's a matter of something subtle.

Maybe I have a parade in my eye.

Now I'm looking at myself in a puddle.

Tears of this old unhappy citizen.

My shoes look like clown shoes.

Rating my pain from one to ten

I have to say I feel like one big bruise!

Don't it hurt to be so frail and afraid!

Don't it hurt to be marching in the band

With all our innocence on parade,

While our hourglass runs out of sand!?

I'm riding on a float that has no driver.

Let this be the 4th we cried us a river.

........................

The phrase, "Cry me a river" comes from a love song by Arthur Hamilton (1953)