Here is a poem by a friend of mine, a retired local stone sculptor of outstanding accomplishment. His work reflects decades of deep contemplation into the shadows, epiphanies and tragic missteps of the 20th and 21st century human soul and psyche -- Nick Santoro.
Sculptor fit for forest life
There is land terraced
above another rocky creek
on Wheelerville Road
that appeals to me,
Less than a mile from where I go.
I went to the Town offices
to find out who owns it.
Felt the dreaming of that land . . .
Perhaps the combo of the land's dreaming
and my own,
can facilitate something
where the wherewithal
would come from a mystery.
A dream.
I carved my Unus Mundus!
It is possible that this New Yorker
is really a hermit
fit for forest life.
