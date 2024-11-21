Life Arts 11/21/2024 at 10:18 AM EST H4'ed 11/21/24

Here is a poem by a friend of mine, a retired local stone sculptor of outstanding accomplishment. His work reflects decades of deep contemplation into the shadows, epiphanies and tragic missteps of the 20th and 21st century human soul and psyche -- Nick Santoro.

.....................

Sculptor fit for forest life

There is land terraced

above another rocky creek

on Wheelerville Road that appeals to me, Less than a mile from where I go. I went to the Town offices to find out who owns it. Felt the dreaming of that land . . . Perhaps the combo of the land's dreaming and my own, can facilitate something where the wherewithal would come from a mystery. A dream. I carved my Unus Mundus! It is possible that this New Yorker is really a hermit fit for forest life.

(Article changed on Nov 21, 2024 at 10:33 AM EST)