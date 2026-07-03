Scott: SpaceX's Starship is both higher and narrower than the proportions of the famous early rocket creator, Wernher Von Braun's Mars concept rocket (never built). Would a Starship with similar dimensions - albeit larger - overcome some of the vibrational and landing stability difficulties Starship has demonstrated? Would it be easier to land and less likely to vibrate stages to explosions? Would a wider base mean less risk of failure due to more engines being possible (or, at least bigger engines)? Would the increase in drag on the way up be made up for by the assist in resistance to slow the ship down when returning to land back on Earth, from a wider ship? Would it be more stable and safer?



Grok: Yes, a wider (lower aspect-ratio) Starship variant-- modeled on the proportions of Wernher von Braun's 1952 Collier's ferry rocket concept but scaled larger-- would likely improve landing stability and could help mitigate some vibrational/resonance issues, while offering more engine flexibility. However, it would come with significant trade-offs, especially higher drag on ascent that might not be fully offset by descent benefits. Overall stability and safety would improve in some key areas but introduce new challenges. Here's a breakdown based on rocket design principles, Starship's demonstrated issues, and historical concepts.

Proportions Comparison

" Current Starship stack (Super Heavy + Ship): ~121-124 m tall --- 9 m diameter (aspect ratio height/diameter -- 13.5:1). Super Heavy booster alone is ~71-72 m --- 9 m.

" Von Braun's 1952 Mars ferry rocket (the iconic three-stage reusable Earth-to-orbit launcher for assembling Mars ships in orbit): ~97 m tall --- 20 m diameter (aspect ratio -- 4.85:1), with a first stage using 51 engines.

Starship is indeed much taller and narrower proportionally. A "similar proportions but larger" version might look like a scaled-up squat design (e.g., significantly wider diameter relative to height while keeping or exceeding current propellant capacity).

Landing Stability

Yes, this would likely help substantially.

A wider base provides a much larger footprint for landing legs. This increases the moment arm against tipping from:

" Thrust misalignment

" Winds or gusts during final descent

" Uneven terrain (especially relevant for Mars or Moon landings)

" Residual horizontal velocity after the flip maneuver

Short/wide vehicles are generally more stable for vertical landing in simulations and real designs (e.g., discussions around lunar landers favor squat shapes for low-g environments). Starship's current narrow 9 m base makes precise, stable touchdowns more challenging-- wider legs would give far more margin. Combined with its existing body flaps and engine throttling, this could make controlled landings noticeably easier and safer.

Vibrational Issues and Risk of Stages Vibrating to Explosions

Potentially yes, it could help reduce some problems.

Starship has encountered pogo oscillations (longitudinal thrust-structure coupling), harmonic resonance with the vehicle's natural frequencies, and related issues like propellant leaks or fires during ascent/static fires. These contributed to some test flight anomalies.

A shorter, wider structure generally has:

" Higher natural bending and axial frequencies (less "whippy" than a very tall, slender stack).

" Different sloshing modes in the propellant tanks.

" More options for structural stiffening or damping.

This could detune resonances away from problematic low-frequency engine vibrations or pogo modes. Wider diameter also allows better engine clustering and feed-line routing, potentially reducing vibration transmission. Von Braun's design used dozens of engines on a wide base partly for this distributed-thrust approach. However, pogo is complex (it depends on engine throttling, plumbing, and propellant levels), so it wouldn't eliminate the issue entirely-- SpaceX is already addressing it through software and hardware tweaks in the current design.

More/Bigger Engines and Reduced Failure Risk

Yes, this is a clear advantage.

A wider base gives far more circumferential room. Current Starship packs 33 Raptors into 9 m-- already dense. A 15-20+ m diameter version could easily support 60-100+ engines (or significantly larger individual engines) with better spacing. Benefits include:

" Greater thrust margin and redundancy.

" More even thrust distribution (less risk of a single engine failure cascading).

" Easier integration of engine-out capability or varied throttling patterns.

This aligns with von Braun's multi-engine wide stages and could lower overall failure probability from engine-related vibrations or anomalies.

Drag Trade-offs (Ascent vs. Descent)

Ascent penalty is significant; descent benefit is real but secondary.

" Ascent: Drag force scales with frontal area ( -- diameter -). Doubling diameter roughly quadruples drag (at similar speeds and Cd). This increases gravity and drag losses, requiring more propellant or thrust to reach orbit-- hurting payload capacity or necessitating even larger engines/tanks. This is one reason most orbital rockets favor relatively slender designs (typically 8-15:1 aspect ratios).

" Descent/Reentry: Wider area increases drag, which helps decelerate higher in the atmosphere. This could reduce peak heating/stresses on the heat shield, ease the transition to the belly-flop maneuver, and lower terminal velocity before the landing burn. Starship already maximizes drag via its orientation; a wider body amplifies this effect.

Net result: The ascent penalty is usually the dominant concern for performance to orbit. Descent gains help but don't fully "make up" for it in terms of overall vehicle sizing or economics. A wider design might need compensatory features (e.g., higher thrust-to-weight or optimized shaping) to remain competitive for heavy-lift missions.

Overall Stability and Safety

More stable and safer in landing and certain structural/vibrational regimes, but not universally superior.

Pros:

" Better landing stability and margin.

" Potentially improved vibrational behavior and engine integration.

" Greater redundancy via more engines.

" Possibly easier control authority in some flight regimes due to different aerodynamics and mass distribution.

Cons/Challenges:

" Major ascent performance hit from drag.

" New aero/control issues (different center-of-pressure behavior, especially at high angles of attack).

" Manufacturing and structural scaling difficulties (larger-diameter tanks, rings, and domes are harder to fabricate, though a hypothetical "larger" design assumes advanced techniques).

" Different sloshing, thermal, and load paths that would require extensive re-engineering and testing.

Starship's current tall/narrow form prioritizes low drag for efficient orbital insertion and leverages its large payload bay and reusability goals. Von Braun's wider concepts were for a different era (chemical propulsion limits, orbital assembly of giant Mars ships) and never flew as orbital vehicles.

A wider Starship-like vehicle could overcome or reduce some demonstrated difficulties (especially landing stability and certain resonances), making it potentially easier/safer to land and less prone to vibration-induced failures in specific ways. However, it would not be a straightforward upgrade-- the drag penalty on ascent is a fundamental trade-off, and the entire vehicle would need major redesign and re-testing. SpaceX is iterating rapidly on the current 9 m design to solve these issues without changing proportions drastically.

This is all hypothetical engineering analysis-- real-world outcomes depend on detailed structural dynamics modeling, wind-tunnel/CFD work, and flight testing. Wider squat rockets have advantages in certain niches (landers, some heavy-lift concepts), which is why the idea keeps resurfacing.



Scott: Would a tapering spaceship from wide bottom to narrower top be the best of both worlds? Would it overcome most of the drag issues through better aerodynamics while also providing a larger, more stable, more engine-allowing, more fuel-carrying capacity, while still allowing enough space in a narrower top stage for the type of payloads Starship is aiming for? Would the landing characteristics be as stable and safe as the wider Von Braun or current narrow Starship designs?



Gok: Yes, a tapering design (wide at the base tapering narrower toward the top) could offer a compelling hybrid of advantages, capturing many benefits of both the current narrow cylindrical Starship and the wider von Braun-style concepts while mitigating some drawbacks. However, it would not fully "overcome most drag issues" through aerodynamics alone, and it introduces notable engineering trade-offs in manufacturing, structural complexity, and payload accommodation. Landing characteristics could be excellent-- potentially better than either pure design in key ways. Here's a detailed breakdown.

Aerodynamics and Drag on Ascent

Partial yes-- it could improve things, but not dramatically overcome the core drag penalty from width.

" The dominant drag factor is frontal area (roughly proportional to the square of the maximum diameter). A wide base still creates substantial drag compared to Starship's consistent 9 m diameter, especially in the dense lower atmosphere.

" Tapering helps in several ways:

" It can reduce base drag and improve flow attachment.

" In transonic and supersonic regimes, a gradual taper (frustum shape) can lower wave drag compared to a blunt cylinder of the same max diameter.

" Better streamlining overall might yield a modestly lower drag coefficient (Cd) than a pure wide cylinder.

" Real-world analogs (nose cones, fairings, some historical concepts) show tapering or ogive shapes excel at reducing pressure/wave drag. However, the wide base's area penalty remains the biggest issue-- tapering mitigates but does not eliminate it. You'd still face higher gravity + drag losses than a narrow cylindrical design, likely requiring more propellant or thrust to compensate.

Net effect: Better than a pure wide squat rocket (like von Braun's ~20 m diameter ferry), but not as drag-efficient as current Starship. It's a compromise, not a full solution to drag.

Capacity (Fuel, Engines, Overall Size)

Strong yes for the base; more mixed for the whole vehicle.

" Wide bottom: Excellent. Larger average diameter in the booster section means significantly more propellant volume (especially in the lower tanks). The wide circumference allows many more (or larger) engines clustered efficiently, with better thrust distribution and redundancy-- directly addressing vibration coupling and single-engine failure risks better than Starship's packed 33 Raptors.

" Tapering to narrower top: The upper stage/ship would have less diameter, so reduced propellant capacity there. However, Starship's ship already carries its own landing propellant; a tapered design could optimize total stack propellant by putting more volume where it's most useful (booster). Overall fuel-carrying capacity could exceed current Starship if the taper is optimized and total height/volume is maintained or increased.

" Structural mass might rise due to transition sections (joints between diameters create stress concentrations), potentially offsetting some gains unless advanced composites or clever design compensate.

This gives a "larger effective capacity" feel at the base without making the entire vehicle as draggy as a constant wide cylinder.

Payload Space in the Narrower Top

It depends on the exact taper profile and design choices-- potentially yes, but with limitations.

Starship targets large-volume payloads (Mars cargo, habitats, point-to-point Earth transport, big satellites). A significantly narrower top stage could constrain the payload bay or fairing diameter, reducing usable volume compared to the current 9 m ship.

Mitigations that could work:

" Keep the taper gradual or start it after a sufficiently wide payload section in the ship.

" Use deployable or expandable fairings/payload adapters (common in rockets).

" Design the "narrow top" to still be wide enough (e.g., 6-8 m) for most Starship-class payloads while the booster tapers from 15-20+ m at the base.

If the top remains reasonably wide, it could still support Starship-like missions. If tapered too aggressively, it becomes a drawback for high-volume cargo goals.

Landing Characteristics and Stability

Potentially the strongest advantage-- likely better than both current Starship and a pure wide von Braun design.

" Booster landing: Wide base = much larger leg footprint and moment arm against tipping. Far more stable than Starship's narrow 9 m base, especially with winds, uneven surfaces, or minor thrust imbalances. Comparable to (or better than) von Braun's wide concepts.

" Ship/upper stage landing: Critical point-- if the taper puts the wide section at the engine/leg end (the "bottom" when landing tail-first after the flip maneuver), the landing base is wide. This gives excellent stability, better than current narrow Starship and potentially superior to a constant wide design because the taper can improve aerodynamic control during descent (different center of pressure, possibly better lift/drag in belly-flop or powered phases).

" Overall stack: Tapering can positively affect stability margins (shifts center of pressure). Combined with flaps, thrust vectoring, and engine throttling, it could make final landing phases safer and more forgiving than either baseline.

" Reentry: Tapering might aid controlled deceleration and heat distribution compared to a blunt wide cylinder, though Starship's current belly-flop works well.

Caveat: The transition zones in a taper could create new aero or structural challenges during high-dynamic-pressure phases or landing flip, requiring extra analysis and testing. Still, the wide landing base is a clear win for safety and stability.

Overall: Best of Both Worlds?

It's a strong conceptual hybrid that captures:

" Wide-base benefits (engines, fuel volume, landing stability, vibration resistance).

" Some narrow-top aero advantages (modest drag reduction via tapering, potentially lighter upper structure).

" Better landing safety/stability than either pure design in most scenarios.

Limitations preventing it from being clearly "best":

" Manufacturing & structural complexity: Cylindrical stages are far easier and cheaper to build (uniform rings, simple stacking, consistent heat shield application). Tapering requires variable-diameter tooling, reinforced transitions, and more complex thermal protection-- contrary to SpaceX's rapid, iterative, low-cost philosophy.

" Drag not fully solved: The wide base still incurs a meaningful ascent penalty.

" Payload trade-off: Narrower top risks limiting Starship's core large-payload mission unless carefully managed.

" Flight dynamics: New resonances, sloshing modes, and control laws would need development. Current Starship issues (pogo, harmonics) might shift rather than disappear.

" Heritage: Almost all orbital rockets use cylindrical stages (with tapered fairings/nose cones) for these practical reasons. Full-vehicle tapering is rare outside concepts or sounding rockets.

Bottom line: A well-optimized tapering Starship-like vehicle could be more capable overall-- especially for landing safety, engine redundancy, and base stability-- while being aerodynamically better than a constant wide design. It would likely be a net improvement in several demonstrated pain points (landing, vibrations via better engine layout). However, the added complexity might make it harder and more expensive to develop and produce than iterating on the current cylindrical 9 m design.

SpaceX prioritizes simplicity and speed of iteration, which is why they chose cylinders. A tapered version would be an interesting advanced concept (perhaps for a future Block or next-gen vehicle) but isn't a straightforward "best of both worlds" without significant engineering investment. It's closer to an optimized compromise than a clear winner.



Scott: Would either of these two alternate designs - wider & shorter, or tapered - introduce significant advantages to launching such a rocket from one of the 14,000'+ high mountains in the Colorado area, assuming roads and supplies could be efficiently delivered by truck or custom train to such a high launch area? The drag would be less at such altitudes, but so would the resistance aiding the landing in the same area (Initially, a new rocket could be flown from existing manufacturing and launch areas near sea level in Texas or Florida, to the new Colorado mountaintop base, which could also be remotely controlled from further down the mountain or even another state like Houston, Texas used to manage Cape Kennedy in Florida during the Apollo era). Would there be significant ecological and noise-mollification advantages to launching from such a high, unoccupied - even by most wildlife - vantage points? Would significant propellant savings make it as practical as near sea level launch sites and offset the fuel penalty of using a wider/tapered rocket?



Grok: Yes, launching from a high Colorado mountain site (~14,000+ ft / ~4,267 m, e.g., near Pikes Peak at 14,115 ft) would provide meaningful performance advantages for both the wider/shorter and tapered designs-- particularly on ascent-- while introducing clear challenges for landing. The thinner atmosphere reduces the drag penalty of wider or tapered shapes enough that propellant savings could meaningfully offset (or even exceed) their sea-level penalties in many scenarios. However, logistics, infrastructure costs, landing difficulties, and regulatory/ecological hurdles would likely make it less practical overall than established sea-level sites like Boca Chica or the Cape, despite the theoretical gains.

Here's a breakdown based on atmospheric physics, rocket performance analyses, and real-world considerations.

Atmospheric Conditions at 14,000+ ft

Standard atmosphere models show:

" Pressure: ~57-60% of sea level (~58-61 kPa vs. 101.3 kPa).

" Density: Roughly 60-65% of sea level (often cited as ~40% less dense for Pikes Peak examples).

" Temperature: Significantly colder (~ -12 degreesC to -15 degreesC vs. +15 degreesC at sea level).

These conditions are similar to what analyses use for hypothetical mountain launches.

Ascent Advantages (Drag, Efficiency, and Propellant Savings)

This is where high altitude shines, especially for your alternate designs:

" Lower drag: Dynamic pressure ( - ? v -) drops sharply with lower density (?). Integrated drag losses during ascent decrease substantially. Wider/tapered vehicles suffer more from frontal area and form drag at sea level; at altitude, that penalty shrinks dramatically.

" Engine performance: Lower ambient pressure allows larger nozzle expansion ratios optimized closer to vacuum performance from liftoff. Sea-level-optimized Raptors would run more efficiently (higher effective Isp). Tapering further aids streamlining.

" Other benefits: Lower max-Q (peak dynamic pressure) could allow lighter structures. The vehicle spends less time fighting dense air.

Propellant savings estimates from detailed analyses:

" Typical gains from high-altitude launch: Several percent to ~10-11% less propellant for the same payload, depending on optimization (e.g., nozzle redesign + lower drag). One modeling example showed ~7% savings from better nozzles alone, compounding to 11%+ with drag reduction.

" For wider/shorter designs: The altitude directly mitigates their biggest weakness (high drag from large base area). Savings could largely or fully offset the sea-level fuel penalty.

" For tapered designs: Even better synergy-- tapering already helps aerodynamics; thinner air amplifies that while the wide base still delivers engine/fuel/landing benefits.

" Gravity/rotational gains are negligible (4 km altitude is tiny relative to Earth's radius; Colorado latitude ~40 degreesN offers less rotational boost than equatorial sites anyway).

Bottom line on ascent: Significant and real savings. A wider or tapered Starship variant could perform closer to (or better than) a sea-level cylindrical one when launched from altitude. Initial ferry flights from Texas/Florida pads would work in principle (Starship is designed for point-to-point), though landing the first ones on a mountain pad would be extremely challenging.

Landing and Descent Challenges

This is the biggest downside:

" Much less aerodynamic braking: Starship relies heavily on high-drag maneuvers (belly-flop reentry, body flaps) for deceleration. Thinner air at 14k ft means far less aero drag, so the vehicle would retain more speed lower in the atmosphere.

" More propellant for landing: Greater reliance on retropropulsion (Raptor burns) for final deceleration and hover. This increases landing propellant needs-- potentially erasing some ascent savings, especially for return-to-launch-site (RTLS) or same-site landings.

" Other issues: Higher terminal velocity before landing burn, stronger winds/gusts typical at mountain peaks, and precision requirements on a small pad. Initial sea-level ferries would need flawless mountain landings.

For booster recovery and ship landings, high-altitude sites are less forgiving than sea level or even Mars (where Starship plans propulsive landing in even thinner air, but with lower gravity helping).

Logistics, Operations, and Remote Control

" Access and infrastructure: Feasible in theory via existing roads (e.g., Pikes Peak Highway) or custom rail/truck delivery, as you noted. However, building a full launch mount, propellant storage, integration facilities, and safety infrastructure at 14k ft is extraordinarily expensive and difficult due to extreme weather (snow, high winds, cold), short construction seasons, and terrain.

" Remote control: Highly practical. Modern systems already support remote operations; Apollo-era remote management of Cape launches from Houston shows precedent. A control center lower on the mountain or in Houston/Texas would work fine.

" Ferry flights: Logistically clever for initial deployment and resupply, leveraging Starship's reusability. But every ferry adds risk and wear.

Ecological and Noise Advantages

Partial yes-- some real benefits, but not zero-impact:

" Remoteness: Many 14k+ ft Colorado peaks (e.g., in the Rockies) have very low permanent human population and limited wildlife density in alpine zones. Noise and visual impact on people would be far lower than coastal sites near communities.

" Dispersion: Exhaust (Starship's methane/LOX produces mostly water vapor + CO --) and particulates might disperse more readily in thinner, windier air. Sonic booms and noise propagation could be affected favorably or unfavorably depending on terrain and weather.

" Wildlife/ecosystems: Alpine environments are fragile. Launches could disturb birds, mammals, or sensitive habitats. Exhaust deposition, heat, or vibration might have localized effects. Many high peaks are in national forests, wilderness areas, or have strict environmental protections-- permitting would be a major hurdle.

Overall, ecological/noise advantages exist compared to sea-level sites near populated areas or sensitive coastal ecosystems, but they are not transformative. Launches are inherently impactful; "unoccupied" is relative.

Overall Practicality and Offsetting Penalties

" Propellant savings vs. wider/tapered penalties: Yes, altitude helps a lot here. The drag reduction and engine efficiency gains could make wider or tapered designs more practical at altitude than at sea level, potentially closing or reversing the performance gap with cylindrical Starship. Total system savings (ascent + structure) are non-trivial.

" But practicality verdict: Unlikely to make it competitive with sea-level sites for routine operations. Analyses consistently conclude that logistical nightmares, construction/operations costs, safety/range issues (over land vs. ocean), and landing challenges outweigh the modest performance gains (often estimated at low single-digit to low double-digit percent delta-v savings). No major programs pursue mountain launches for these reasons.

Best use case: Perhaps a specialized high-performance site for certain missions (e.g., heavy payloads where every percent counts, or testing alternate designs), or as a secondary/backup facility. For Starship's goal of high flight rate and Mars/Earth transport, sea-level sites with easy ocean recovery and simpler logistics remain superior.

In short: Meaningful ascent advantages (especially helpful for your alternate designs), real but limited ecological/noise upsides, and notable landing drawbacks. The propellant math favors altitude for wider/tapered vehicles, but infrastructure reality does not. It's an interesting "what if" that highlights why equatorial sea-level (or near-sea-level) sites dominate.



