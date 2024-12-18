Greg Palast on E2024: Proof of the Truth a Few Weeks from Now



"Anyone who challenges election results is undermining democracy"-- Joe Biden (paraphrased)

Greg's news to us on December 16 was that Election 2024 was stolen at the presidential and congressional levels. But even FOIA can't pry voting statistics (viz., number of various categories of rejected ballots) from officials in the swing states that of course determined the outcome. He's certain not so much in terms of votes counted* (but see below) but votes rejected, and these habitually number in the millions and are, of course, racially determined. If you're Black, chances are 700 percent higher than whites that your vote will be rejected, whether it's provisional or absentee/vote-by-mail. And if you're Black, chances are 300 percent higher than for whites that you'll vote by provisional ballot.

In 2020, 10 million votes were classified as provisional and, according to the Election Assistance Commission, of these 2.7 million were disqualified from being counted.**

In 2016, Palast said that the votes that would have put Hillary Clinton over the top were provisional and in the dumpster.

True election results are also effaced by the number of qualified voters stricken from the registration rolls and rarely informed of this-- sometimes with flimsy postcards that so resemble junkmail that many would-be voters don't even read them before discarding them. In 2000 58,000 Blacks were removed from Florida's registration rolls as felons or ex-felons who, in Florida, are not allowed to vote. Of these, none turned out to be guilty, said Palast. None were ever prosecuted, just deprived of their vote. And since Florida was the deciding state that year, SCOTUS stopped the vote recount at a point where George W. Bush was ahead by a total of 537 votes.

And so, Greg said, he needs a few more weeks to pry statistics out of secretaries of state and will get back to us.

Meanwhile, in 2024, as shown in the blockbuster and tragicomic documentary Vigilantes Inc. (available to viewers for free at gregpalast.com), two million voters, almost all of them Black, were challenged by 40,000 recruited by the right-wing organization True the Vote, with all of the challengers Republican officials. These were relegated to the heap of provisional votes and voters in this category had to show up in person to prove their qualifications with acceptable documentation in order to have their votes counted. Major General Gamaliel Turner, a resident of Georgia, never even received the absentee ballot he requested. He fought tooth and nail to have his vote counted, retaining a lawyer since he was stationed 3,000 miles away at a military base in California. After proving his qualifications, he was nonetheless informed that his mailed-in-ballot had arrived too late to be counted-- and he had mailed it more than a week in advance of Election Day, the deadline in Georgia for receipt of ballots.

In 2016, in Detroit, with its majority-Black population, 75,000 votes were disqualified.

In 2020, in Texas, where Houston has the largest percentage of Blacks among cities anywhere in the country, if their votes had been counted the state would have gone blue, Palast said.

And the racism doesn't stop at the levels enumerated above, as is clear from the findings Palast has published in books, in public appearances, on film, on the air and in print publications, as well as on his webpage www.gregpalast.com, and more. Blacks are far more likely than whites to be in precincts with outdated and dysfunctional election equipment, one of the many reasons for the fabled long and slow-moving lines those voters endure.

On the subject of Democrats objecting to the blatant and intolerable racism inherent to our system, which doesn't happen-- and our own Rob Kall later spoke out at the session about the blue party's ineptitude during the 2024 campaign-- why, Palast asked, was it the Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein who demanded a recount in Michigan in 2016 and not Hillary Clinton? At a court hearing, the judge determined that Stein did not have the standing to demand a recount; only the losing "major" party candidate did, and this obviously didn't happen, even though Clinton's lawyers were present at the trial. "The ruling class doesn't give a damn," said Palast. He later added that the current Democrats in political office are mostly incumbents, and with an equitable electoral system, Democrats elected to office would be far different from most of those we now have.

Moreover, Democrats were nowhere to be found when Palast went to court in Georgia with the Rainbow Push Coalition and Black Voters Matter to get 198,000 voters reinstated onto the rolls who had been wrongly purged.

In Michigan, as he labored to obtain information he had every right to, the Democratic SoS shut down his website, an action the ACLU later challenged as illegal.

At the anecdotal level, Palast revealed that the Rev. Jesse Jackson, while visiting with Biden and Harris, strongly recommended that they view Vigilantes Inc. Harris told him that the first thing she'd do as president would be to pass the John Lewis Act, to which Jackson replied that she may not have that opportunity without viewing the film.

Back in 2004, Palast was in the same room with Democratic VP candidate John Edwards when the news came out that Kerry had conceded. Edwards was shocked and said, "We're turning our back on the Blacks!" Kerry later praised the chapter of Palast's book Armed Madhouse entitled "Kerry Won."

