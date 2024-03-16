 
Greg Braden on the Psalm 83 War: What about those Biblical prophecies and coded predictions?

By Gary Lindorff
Lycidas
(Image by Thomas Altfather Good)   Details   DMCA

A friend sent a link to Psalm 83:Prophecies Part 2. Here is my knee-jerk response:

The idea of a field of probability is certainly something that has fascinated me, especially in light of my delving into Maya. What he says about cycles of time, and history together with what I understand about maya (the resilience of the human existential illusion of the continuity of linear time), together with what we now know about how consciousness co-creates human destiny, depending on the archetypes it enshrines and lives by, does help explain how the prophets (who lived back when the archetypes of the Judaic era and dawning of the Christian era and mythos, which spanned two great cycles covered by the Old and New testaments, representing about 2500 years (BCE) were percolating) . . . how they (those prophets) were tapped into great algorithms and Dreamings and visions that were generating prophecy and coded predictions that have come true, (to the detriment of the likes of the oldest Earth-keepers, such as the Australian Aboriginies). (The Hopis are a prophetic culture whose predictions are much older than Christianity and Judaism and have also come true.)

This is where it gets muddy for me. Many but not all (of humanity) are swept up by this cycle of fulfillment of ancient prophecy and the inevitability of a certain time scale by which certain wars and other momentous events, such as the Great Rapture are potential / probable.

Take the Rapture, which is easier to debunk than the fulfillment of prophesied wars. The believers who bet on the Great Rapture, many of them, by my estimation are blithering idiots. Why would people of their caliber be saved? (I think they are just wanna-bes, as I say, idiots.)

I'm a bit at sea when I try to comprehend how someone as evil as Hitler came to power, which could only happen in a complete spiritual vacuum, and yet out of that Hellish event emerged the Zionist state which became Israel. Do the stupidest, shallowest, most self-centered or delusional, narrow minded, sickest people make the most history? If so, it then makes sense that artists and spiritually grounded folks and nature-lovers and lovers in general would lose out to those other archetypes that the sickest of us enshrine. But falling into the vision of the followers of prophecy is a way of jumping out of our own individuation to latch onto an impersonal story that essentially sucks all the meaning out of life. In sum, I can't go there, even though I see how seductive it is, it ain't for me.

.youtube.com/watch?v=P1Qe2mOxI-w

(Article changed on Mar 16, 2024 at 1:39 PM EDT)

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music"
 

Tell A Friend