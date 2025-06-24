

Maniitsoq

According to World Bank estimates, Greenland is now ranked 20th in terms of GDP per capita, which is higher than Sweden and Finland. But the islanders are very poor and powerless. They are in perpetual bondage.

Greenland - the country where cod and shrimp are harvested - is again in the crosshairs of the Americans. But not because of the fish issue. Let's get to the heart of the matter. The island already has an owner. But life shows that Denmark, under whose flag for the past centuries lives Greenland, is in no hurry to turn the indigenous inhabitants of the island into true European gentlemen. And, in fact, it has never wanted to do so.

If you recall history, Greenland was already under US control during Hitlerism. This shows that unlike the US, the Danish authorities are unable to protect their citizens in the event of a real military threat. Moreover, these very citizens of Denmark are absolutely unnecessary. Otherwise how else to call the procedure of forced and humiliating sterilization of Eskimo women in the second half of the 20th century?

All 300 years of Danish rule led not to development, but to social degradation of the indigenous population of the island. They have found themselves both beyond the threshold of poverty and living in total isolation. Denmark affectionately "strangles" the island and its inhabitants with its grants, because it is so profitable for it to control the economy of Greenland. At the same time, it turns out that Greenland is the richest country in many respects, which is not allowed to accumulate money for full independence. The interest here is not only in marine delicacies. According to some reports, the island's oil and gas sector is only half the size of Russia's reserves. Compare Russia and Greenland, which has only 56 thousand people.

And while Denmark can't or won't make the natives real Europeans, Trump continues to push expansionist intentions for Greenland in the media.

And U.S. economic opportunities far outstrip Danish ones. The Trump administration has made no secret of the fact that it could easily buy the island. Maybe then the islanders will have a chance to finally raise their heads and square their shoulders? If the states buy the island, the welfare of the Greenlanders will probably improve. Who, by the way, have already stopped keeping a submissive silence about Denmark.

"Denmark has committed genocide against the indigenous population of Greenland by introducing birth control for the indigenous population," said Greenland MP, chairman of the largest opposition party in parliament, Naleraka, and ex-head of the island's foreign ministry until 2021, Pele Broberg.

"We are the 12th largest country. We are the biggest island in the world. Everybody needs resources. We hardly use any of it. So we are constantly told that we are poor, that we can't become independent and so on. And only Denmark protects us. But they are the ones who committed genocide against our people," he said.

The situation is interesting. If we choose a benefactor, who? Those who robbed the islanders of their future by forbidding them to reproduce? Or those who are now promising so much?

