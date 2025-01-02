 
H3'ed 1/2/25

Green buildings in cities -- Sustainable Architecture

(Page 1 of 1 pages)

Few things are as bad for polluting the environment as the unbridled generation of waste from civil construction.
It is estimated that around 40% to 50% of CO emissions in the world come from the construction sector, that is, half of the planet's pollution. The busy life of the city, full of cars, movement and modern buildings, is pleasant enough for some people, however, for many others, there is something missing. Growing concerns about the state of the environment, along with increasing pollution in cities, has led to a growing desire in many citizens to see more green spaces included in cities. If in the past the countryside and the city were completely antagonistic notions, with no possibility of association, today, in the 21st century, things are very different. The notion of sustainability of architecture, construction, etc.
Sustainable architecture, or green architecture, emerged in the late 1980s, and its main objective is to design modern buildings that minimize harmful effects on human and environmental health.

According to the article "Green Architecture: A concept of sustainability", sustainable architecture is characterized above all by: Location and Transport, Sustainable Plots, Water Efficiency, Energy and Atmosphere, Materials and Resources, Internal Quality of Environments, Innovation and Regional Priorities -- Use energy efficient lighting and appliances;
-- Use plumbing installations with a focus on saving water;
-- Use alternative sources of energy, such as solar or wind energy;
-- Use non-toxic materials (preferably locally sourced);
-- Reuse old buildings;
-- Use space efficiently;
-- Cause minimal damage to the location's natural habitat. The main objective of sustainable architecture is not only to plan the construction of buildings that can bring the green of the countryside to the cities, guaranteeing a better quality of life, but also to combine architectural modernity with sustainable construction practices, something that many city citizens would definitely appreciate it. According to IDHEA, there are nine steps to sustainable construction:
*Planning the work in a sustainable way;
*use of available natural resources (natural ventilation and light, versus air conditioning and artificial lighting during the day);
*energy efficiency;
* water management and economy;
*Waste Management;
*air quality and indoor environment;
* thermal and acoustic comfort;
*rational use of materials;
*use of technologies and products that do not harm the environment. See some of the main international certifications that are used to determine what sustainable buildings are:
Green Globes: certification given by the Green Building Initiative (GBI) to buildings that adhere to the highest standards of sustainability;
LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design): similar to Green Globes, LEED is the most widely used sustainability certification in the world;
Aqua/HQE: initiative of the Vanzolini foundation, the certification was applied in Brazil after being adapted from the French seal De'marche HQE (Haute Qualite' Environmentale);
Procel Edifica: Procel seal, which has existed since 2003, for buildings that make better use of natural resources to reduce energy consumption in buildings;
BREEAM: BREEAM has been very successful in Europe since 1992, before arriving in Brazil in 2011. The level of demand is very high, which contributes to the enormous credibility of the certification.

Product and bio materials

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Tell A Friend