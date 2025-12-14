Great Power Imperialism or Democratic Global Governance?

Pundits frequently remark on the warm and friendly relationship between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. In explanation, some suggest that Putin possesses compromising material on Trump. Others point to their autocratic style and their rightwing agendas.

But another factor plays a role in the Putin-Trump bromance: their embrace of great power imperialism.

For example, their aggressive policies toward Ukraine and Venezuela are remarkably similar. Putin began his takeover of Ukraine by charging that its government was controlled by fascists and, moreover, that its closer relations with Western Europe would irreparably damage Russian national security. Similarly, Trump has sought to overturn the Venezuelan government, arguing that it is controlled by drug traffickers and represents a significant menace to U.S. national security.

In fact, both national leaders seem to be driven by more traditional concerns. Before Ukraines recent independence, that land, for centuries, had been part of the Russian empire, and, through reconquest, Putin has sought to restore Russias imperial glory. As for Trump, the flimsiness of the drug trafficking charges and his obsession with military power and fossil fuels suggest that he is primarily concerned with using military power to oust a stubbornly independent regime and, thereby, gain control of Venezuelas oil reserves, the largest in the world.

Both Putin and Trump began gradually with a display of vast military might, hoping to intimidate these smaller nations and secure their goals. When Ukraine resisted capitulation, a full-scale invasion ensued. The same pattern appears to be playing out in U.S. relations with Venezuela.

Meanwhile, like sophisticated mob bosses, Trump and Putin are attempting to avoid conflict with one another by staking out different territory.

In accord with this approach, the Trump administrations official National Security Strategy, released on December 4, promotes an arrangement for the two great powers to focus on separate imperial spheres. Avoiding any suggestion that Russia is a threat to the United States, the document instead criticizes European officials for blocking U.S. efforts to end the Ukraine War on terms advanced by Putin. It also prioritizes reestablishing strategic stability with Russia. Europeans, it adds disparagingly, face civilizational erasure thanks to the immigration of non-white people, and should support Europes rightwing, patriotic parties, which follow the Russian line on European affairs.

Having more or less abandoned Europe to the Russian imperium, the Trump National Security Strategy allocates Latin America to the United States. Invoking what it calls the Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine, the document declares that the United States must be preeminent in the Western Hemisphere as a condition of our security and prosperitya condition that allows us to assert ourselves confidently where and when we need to in the region. This assertion, the document explains, includes the use of lethal force.

Naturally, the Russian government is pleased by Trumps new National Security Strategy. The adjustments were seeing . . . are largely consistent with our vision, declared the Russian regimes official spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov. We consider this a positive step.

