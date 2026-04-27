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OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/27/26  

Government lies, when telling the truth would get respect from the world for it? -- The Minab School Attack, and more

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Robert Weiner
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By: Robert Weiner and Griffin Cobb

On April 10, former Secretary of State, Democratic presidential nominee, and earlier the head of Vietnam Vets Against the War John Kerry told Jen Psaki on MSNBC, "When life and death is involved, and war is involved-- and it's certainly a lesson I learned in the context of the 1960s-- you really need to tell the truth."

The US has a long track record of lying to its people, and it is happening again in the Iran war.

On February 28, the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in the city of Minab, was struck by a US Tomahawk missile, killing over 175 people, including over 100 children.

When President Donald Trump was asked about these attacks and who did it, his response was, "In my opinion, based on what I've seen, that was done by Iran," with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth adding "They have no accuracy whatsoever. It was done by Iran" regarding their munitions.

Now, an investigation reveals that U.S. forces were targeting naval assets near the Strait of Hormuz, and they misfired because of old intel.

Along with this catastrophe, Pete Hegseth has also lied about the death of six soldiers in Kuwait calling the Iranian drone attack a "rare squirter". This was once again another lie. A whistle blower, A US soldier involved in the attack, stated, "I want people to know the unit " was unprepared to provide any defense for itself. It was not a fortified position," referring to the unit's status during the incident.

These are not the first times the U.S. government has told the public one thing while the truth pointed in another direction.

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Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

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