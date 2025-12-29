 
Government Lies Keep on Killing Us - A Definition of Murder

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow
I sometimes weary of lies that threaten our lives from industrial disasters. Our government never tires from their lies. I publicly accuse government agencies of needlessly killing us, by choosing profits first before our lives.

Government Lies Stone Cut Ongoing and Future Tombstones.
TMI Explosion Lies

The lies that covered up the Three Mile Island explosions continue today. In an effort to thwart my research, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman inadvertently provided proof of NRC lies. As one of many lies, explosions were measured, and the government said there were no explosions since one worker could not remember the day that the explosions were measured. TMI lies caused Fukushima.

Fukushima Explosion Lies

Lies covering up Fukushima explosions continue today. When water was added to the damaged nuclear reactors, water hammer explosions identical to TMI explosions were measured. As a matter of fact, water hammer explosions were obvious when the Fukushima explosions were first televised. I turned to my wife, and said that they added water to a molten nuclear reactor core. Government denial is ongoing.

Nuclear Industry Explosion Lies

The next Fukushima-type explosion is expected before 2039, and small nuclear plant explosions are ongoing. DOE refused to fund research for this investigation, so I worked without pay. The Inspector General lied with DOE that safety is not a concern for the operating reactor fleet. Senator Lindsay Graham denied support since my recommendations would restrain industrial operations. Revenue was estimated at one million dollars per day for each of 400 worldwide nuclear power plants.

Gas Industry Explosion Lies

Many gas pipeline explosions are preventable. No action is taken. The cause of 10 San Bruno deaths are covered up today. Deaths and burn injuries every year are preventable. No actions are taken. Several trillion dollars per year in profits support the oil and gas industry. Lies about gas pipeline explosion causes persist.

Oil Industry Oil Spill Lies

Many oil spills are preventable. No action is taken. A Keystone pipeline spill investigation refused to consider the actual cause of the spill. Lies about oil spill causes persist.

Offshore Oil Rig Explosion Lies

Offshore oil rig explosions and resultant oil spills are preventable. No action is taken. Lies about offshore oil rig explosion causes persist. The Piper Alpha explosion killed 167 men, and the detonation cause is still covered up.

Water Industry Destruction and Poisoning Lies

If the lies are stopped, water main breaks, lead poisoning, and infectious disease can be stopped. No action is taken. An estimated $60 billion per year repair industry supports the water industry. Slandering my character to avoid facts, my local government actively engages in a water main break coverup. In fact, a city worker offered to beat me up when I was investigating a water main break. I refused to back away.

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, P.E., PMP, ASME Fellow
 

Tell A Friend